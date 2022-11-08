Is it possible to turn Irrevocable into Revocable Trusts?

Dear Michael: We went to an attorney about 10 years ago to put our minerals into a trust to protect them from long-term care costs. Now that I am looking through the paperwork, I do not see anything about irrevocable and it may be in a revocable living trust. How do we tell the difference between revocable and irrevocable and why would the attorney put us into something that does not protect us from long-term care? I remember the meeting and the attorney asked my husband if he still wanted to control the assets and my husband stated he did. Why wasn’t this explained to us? – Confused With Trust.

Dear Confused With Trust: There are a few ways to tell whether or not a trust is revocable or irrevocable.

First, you might just call the lawyer who drafted if for you and ask them what type of a trust he wrote up for you.

If s/he is unavailable, another method is to determine how you have been able to oversee the assets within the trust. If you have been able to add or subtract assets from within the trust, it is a revocable trust. If you can change the beneficiaries of the trust or any other facets of the trust, it is a revocable trust.

If, since the time you put the assets in the trust, someone else has managed the trust, given you income from the trust, but you are not allowed to change anything within the trust, then it is an irrevocable trust.

Revocable living trusts have absolutely zero protection from long-term care costs. If you should need care and do not have sufficient assets to pay for the care, Medicaid can and will force the sale of those assets – regardless of the income generated. If the income is sufficient to pay for care, then it is possible these minerals are protected from being sold.

Now, some people start out with irrevocable trusts and then make them revocable by the handling of the assets within. As a grantor, once the gift of these assets are made to the trust, you should never, ever try to meddle with these assets.

If you do or put in some say as to how the assets have been managed or the income has been distributed or have any say whatsoever over this trust, then you have turned your irrevocable trust into a revocable trust. You have taken assets which were protected and made them unprotected.

You see, there is no trust police who run around the state and make sure you manage your trust properly. As such, after a few years, you start thinking maybe you should have done this or that in the trust, so you start to monkey around with it.

As soon as you do that, you have pierced the veil of your trust.

There is another reason you thought you had an irrevocable trust but ended up with a revocable trust. During the meetings with the attorney, I am sure information came at you at high speed.

I have seen people freeze up when this occurs, and their brain turns to mush as they cannot comprehend all the information about revocable versus irrevocable. After a while, a person begins grabbing on to phrases like “control” or “no control” and if your husband said he wanted “control” then likely the attorney drafted a revocable trust to appease the situation.

After a while of trying to explain the differences and not getting through to a client what the options are, then s/he might ask a simple question and draft accordingly. However, your understanding is still that the trust will protect the assets, when it will not.

People get in too big of a rush, feel bad about not being able to understand and then end up signing things they “think” they heard just to get through the process. This is not an effective way to do estate planning.