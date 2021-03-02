Is it time to give farm away or look at other options?

Dear Michael: We have been hearing a lot about the new administration’s proposed tax law changes – including lowering the non-taxable amount to $3,500,000. If this were to occur, it would affect nearly every farmer in the country. Should we be thinking about gifting right now? If we gift, do we lose the step-up basis in the land? What happens if we need income from our land until we die? Would we use a life estate on our property to guarantee income? – So Many Questions.
Dear So Many Questions: I have been doing estate counseling for going on 43 years. When I started the exemption was $225,000 and a wife was subject to estate taxes from her husband’s estate as she was deemed not to be an owner of any of the assets. IRS was a little sexist back then!
Here is what we know right now. Currently, the $11 million plus estate and gift tax exemption is still in place. Under the current law, this exemption is scheduled to “sunset” in 2026 or five years from now. At that time in 2026, it will return to $5 million per person without any acts by Congress in the meantime.
Also, IRS made a ruling in 2019 that it cannot collect estate taxes that would be taxed differently by the time of death. What this means, in a nutshell, is that this pertains to any gifting before the tax law changes prior to your death.
If you exceed the annual gift exclusion and use a portion of your $11 million lifetime credit today by gifting more than the annual exemption ($15,000 per person per donor per year) and the law changes later this year, or next year, IRS cannot go back against any gifts made during the current tax laws.
Theoretically, you and your spouse could give $11,700,000 each without any gift tax consequences – until the law changes.
Many people were concerned that doing this as gifting during your lifetime meant the heirs would not receive a stepped-up basis in the property received. Whenever they sold it in the future, their basis was whatever you paid for it originally – if it was gifted while you were alive. The heirs would then have to pay capital gains on the sale of the asset.
However, there are some proposals being bandied about which may change the tax rules before 2026. Any such change does need to go through Congress to pass and cannot be changed by “executive order.”
As I understand it, and I am not a tax lawyer, neither the spouse nor the children receiving the property would receive a stepped-up basis in the property they receive – until they sell the property.
At the point they sell, the capital gains could be 0% for some, 15%, 20%, 23.8% depending on their income tax bracket at the time of the sale.
Other theories are that the capital gains tax will be enacted upon death or change of ownership – which leads to some interesting questions. An estate tax was paid by the estate of the decedent whereas a capital gains tax is paid by the seller (or recipient of the asset, in this case). This would be an incredible shift from how estates are taxed today and, at this point, is only conjecture. But, that’s not to say it cannot happen.
Many farmers are feeling the pressure to take advantage of their lifetime exemption by gifting their farm away today. However, an outright gift also strips you of the right to income from the assets given away, so one must be aware of those consequences.
Another option might be to give the gift to an irrevocable trust and make yourself income beneficiaries of the trust during your lifetime. Most people would not do this before because they lost step-up basis, but if step-up basis is off the table in any case, this will make these trusts popular again.
Remember, take your time, and talk to an estate counselor about your options. This change in law will not pass Congress overnight, and you need to be advised of all the upside and downside of gifting in the current tax climate.
Michael Baron provides estate planning guidance at Great Plains Diversified Services in Bismarck, North Dakota. Email him at KeeptheFamilyFarm@gmail.com.