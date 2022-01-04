Is it wise to wait on what 2022 is going to look like?

Dear Michael: As usual, we did not get our estate planning done in the year 2021 – the same as the past 10 years. We were going to do something, but then all the talk of new taxes and such kept us waiting on edge for most of the year. Do you think most of this will be cleared up in 2022? – Waiting On
Dear Waiting On: Many people held off on their estate planning during 2021 as questions arose regarding the possibility of new estate and/or capital gains taxes. I, myself, would like a clearer picture of how estates are going to be administered.
On the flip side, I did note in early March that inflation was going to set in after the pandemic subsided. There was so much money printed and put into the currency of our country that, at one time, they stated that 30 percent of every dollar in circulation had been printed in the last six months.
This injection of cash occurred in both President Trump and President Biden’s administrations. It is interesting how each change of administration leads to the new one claiming responsibility for prior administration’s honorable deeds or the old one blaming the new one for results begun in their administration’s term. I, personally, dislike all politicians equally; I am what you would call a political atheist.
But, if history is any indication, we had much the same situation after Word War II as everyone came home from the war to no jobs, food lines, and inflation was going crazy as those with jobs began buying at a record pace. Housing went crazy first followed by all sorts of other inflation – from cars to hard goods, etc. Rates were raised by the Fed during this time to curb inflation.
In 1984, when Jimmy Carter was president, inflation was in the double digits. To rein in inflation, the Fed had to raise interest rates to curb buying power. Many of you remember double digit interest rates as it took longer than expected to rein inflation in. Many of you remember these times. You made your payments, but you owed more at the end of the year after your payment than you began with. Such are ARM’s.
2022 is going to bring a rise in Fed interest rates. The Fed has already begun the process by not buying any more bonds at low rates. This is known as “tapering” as in of itself it dries up capital in the system. To regain balance in the money supply in the country, the Fed will begin raising their rates – which in turn will pass down to all the other lenders.
One interesting part of today’s inflation is not all caused by too much money but also by a shortage of goods. Poking the bear of China led to a lot of slow downs in our economy. Does anyone really believe the factory that built all the chips for our cars – in China – mysteriously burnt down affecting the auto industry throughout the year. Does anyone believe the back up of goods at our ports has anything to do with how usually efficient China is now managing the shipping of their goods?
One thing about poking China – they do not respond overtly in their actions at the time. But they know how to cost America billions of dollars just by affecting this and that in our supply chain. Their new president – Xi Jingping – is anti-capitalism and wants to return to old Marxist ways. He prefers power over money or capital growth in his country.
We also have a new spending bill – Build America Better – proposed this past year with one lone Democrat (Manchin) standing up to it and asking, ‘How is this going to be paid for?’ I would say if the Democrats were looking for a candidate for president next year, he is asking the right questions. I, myself, am curious.
Within this spending bill are the mechanics for the new taxes on estates.
With the rise in interest rates, it is going to make it more difficult for children to take over the family farm. It is going to raise the intra-family rate – now at 1% for long-term loans.
If interest rates go high enough, people will have an alternative to the stock market for savings rates that creates a down-turn in the market. Those people depending on stock market returns to finance their retirement income might be a little short for a time.
So ... lots of stuff on the horizon.
But the worst thing to do is be like a deer in the headlights and not address your own personal issues. More farms are lost due to families infighting than any other reason.
Make sure you have the right piece of paper for today and if the world changes tomorrow and you are still here, you can rewrite it at that time.
Michael Baron provides estate planning guidance at Great Plains Diversified Services in Bismarck, North Dakota. Email him at KeeptheFamilyFarm@gmail.com.