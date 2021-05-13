It practically takes Divine intervention to get Bible ordered online

I finally found what I was looking for about five pages into my search. A Bible with a plain black leather cover that simply said “Holy Bible” and would let me put his name on the cover. I was allotted only so many letters for his name and was glad my grandson didn’t have a Slovakian heritage because I might have had to cut his last name short.

I typed in the personalization portion of the order and double checked that this was the version of the bible I wanted to order and clicked “purchase.”

Nothing happened. There wasn’t any quiver to the screen. It didn’t take me to the confirmation page or payment page. It didn’t do anything, so I clicked the purchase button again, thinking that it had just been hard for me to spend money and my touch might have been too light the first time.

Nothing.

Then finally, I saw in the upper right hand corner of the screen, a small grocery cart icon had shown up. In it, there were 18 items. (I must have pressed that purchase button more times than I realized.) I clicked on the cart icon and saw that I owed over $800 and had ordered 18 items. There were two Bibles showing with the same inscription so I removed them from the order. The screen said that I still owed over $500 even though there was nothing showing on the order page. Charging good money for nothing is a pretty good fund-raising method if you can make it work, I guess.

I am tempted to mention the name of the company here, but I read in their “about us” section of the web page that their main purpose is to help people connect to God. And well, I did use some language during this frustrating process that might not have been God-approved, so I’m not going to press my luck by mentioning God’s direct online liaison by name. Let it suffice to say that “this Bible selling company” would not accommodate my order or correction no matter what I did. I reloaded the page and I still couldn’t get the 16 items out of the grocery cart, so I called the customer service number displayed confidently at the top of the screen.