It’s bull sale season: Is 20 bulls to every cow too much?

Now with the growing popularity of the “long yearling” fall bull sales, the bull sale season has expanded to nearly half a year. It’s come a long way from years back when.
There was the spring range round-up bull sale that was the big event of the year, where consignors sold off four, five and six year old bulls. Very few specialized single producer sales existed.
I remember as a kid watching a couple neighbors loading their purchases of five or six mature “tonners” in their single axle dual wheel truck after a bull sale. These old boys had never seen each other before, so as they got run up the chute onto the truck all h--- broke loose. One would get his head under another’s midsection and hoist him up against the top of those old wooden stock racks. As the ruckus continued that truck box breathed in and out nearly to a round circle.
Groans, bull bellows, and creaks could be heard above all the primates swearing. As soon as the end gate slammed shut, the truck owner and his neighbor “floored it” and headed out, doing what I’ve gotten a ticket for – what was written up as “exhibition driving” to keep the bulls off balance.
As start-up producers sprang up here and there, it became a social event for customers as they hopefully purchased their pick, if it fell within their banker’s price range.
I was sitting by a neighbor one time at a sale and by records and presale yard inspection, he had picked the best five top selling bulls. I complimented him on his knowledge and said, “Roger, you have a keen eye for judging the best bulls.”
He replied, “Even if that’s so, the final price on these doesn’t seem to ever do my cows any good.”
Next, free meals were put on the venue over at the night club to all those that purchased a bull. Evolution has now expanded to sales at the ranch as well, and free meals for all comers before sale time. Free delivery within “so many hundred” miles was added to entice buyers and ward off competition.
Everybody sort of has their own producer or two that they have an allegiance to, but they will also put on many extra miles to other bull sales. Their claim is to compare producer’s offerings but, in confession, I surmise it’s more for social reasons and a free meal or, more importantly, to put off until tomorrow what could be done today at home.
I’m right in the middle of that social pack with an overall plan of my replacement bull needs. I always reserve my last purchase to the final sale of the year so I won’t miss out on a bargain. The visiting and free meals are just something I have to put up with.
My other secret excuse is that I thoroughly enjoy listening to an auctioneer chant. As a preschooler, I dreamed of growing up to be one, but with my severe shyness that became unreachable. When I was five years old, my mother wrote to the Billings College of Auctioneering and inquired what a little boy would have to do to accomplish it. To our surprise, a small brown envelope came in the mail with a single “45” metal record.
The college president cut it and personalized it by saying, “Hi Bill, here’s a chant for you to practice.” I was so proud that he knew me. My parents had to take it to the neighbors with a phonograph to play it. It went by two-and-a-half all the way to 100, then back down again, two-and-a-half five, seven-and-a-half 10, and so on. I got so I could reel that off pretty good at the barn or out riding – but never in front of anybody. Actually the coming back down is easier than going up to 100 for a dyslexic.
Yet, today, I hope to set in on a tobacco chant sale. That’s a whole different language and I think pretty much obsolete with today’s electronics.
Down here in the Badlands with rough terrain and large pastures, we figure to run one bull to every 20 cows. I’ve seen others, “out on top” run as many as double that in smaller, closed in pastures with only one watering central.
If the current rate of available purebred bulls continues to grow, my twisted mind visualizes running 20 bulls to every cow.