It’s one of those old-time winters in the making

It’s been one of those “old time” long, cold, deep snow winters so far out here in western North Dakota, it went from nice fall working weather to full blown winter feeding overnight and from what I hear from friends across the state and beyond, we aren’t alone.
It started in October with six inches of snow, but we worked on through it every afternoon putting up our new Quonset. On Nov. 10, we got shut down by 14 inches of snow and six inches more on the following three days, so that’s where it sets.
By Thanksgiving we got a short reprieve, but with an abundance of good pasture cover grazing the snow held pretty tight, limiting our grazing, so heavy daily feeding never let up. It was a scramble to bring cattle in from sprawling, rough, remote badland pastures, but a noisy old feeding pickup can out perform a half dozen mounted riders in weather like this if you’re able to make it up to some high ridge or plateau where the cattle can see or hear you from nearly a league away from some deep, protected canyon if the wind is right. Our family grew up doing the long, loud, drawn out warbling “cow call hollering” that now has become a lost art, but I still use it because my pickup horn doesn’t work. I’ve often dreamed of starting an annual cow calling competition (the winner getting half a beef.) There’s actually a National Hollering contest at Spives Point, N.C., but I’m guessing it’s probably to call hogs or dogs rather than cattle.
Then another one of those so called, “Colorado Lows” socked us in all through mid-December with a foot and a half of snow, ice and high winds, blizzarding again; shutting down most all highways statewide. I’ve always referred to those “Colorado Lows” as North Dakota Highs” – high winds and high snow drifts.
I’m fully employed getting to our cattle every day, while Lusk makes his pre-dawn 9-mile run to meet the school bus, then service all his routine oil wells, gauging and pumping, followed by feeding his cattle. In his “spare time,” he chain saw cuts pickup loads of wood from summer storm downed trees to keep their house and shop heated, plus repairing beak downs. His very capable employees in the oil field are all young area ranchers too, so after putting on hundreds of miles daily, they also have cattle to feed.
Do our state’s “Arizona Snow Birds” have their Farm and Ranch Guide publication forwarded down there?
At least we’ve got plenty of top quality green hay to feed, rather than the poor, throw-together foliage we were fortunate enough to scratch together and haul in to get through last winter.
The pros and cons of our badlands versus the open, rolling plains of others have their ups and downs. We are blessed with great natural blizzard protection of deep canyons and heavily brushed draws, but the downside is being able to get to every bunch each day, putting on dozens of miles fighting massive drifts on the “lee sides” of buttes, blocking our only access and near zero visibility. Our “open country” producer friends are more inclined to be forced into putting up artificial wind breaks and plant shelter belts for their fortress against the elements, but they’re usually in close vicinity to access with loader tractors and feed wagons.
On the very worst day of the latest blizzard, we all talked it over and decided that I should stay home and Lusk would go and see how many cattle he could get to and feed. In case he got stuck or broke down, I’d be on call for assistance. That was a much tougher day for me than if I was “out in the battle.”
Downed power lines and the loss of electricity is always a “big storm” issue. Society has become so dependent on it for daily function. Every personal situation differs, but in general rural livestock producers are constantly aware of it happening and have a backup plan in place. As we all know from last April’s blizzards, where our neighbors up in the northwest corner of our state were without power for many weeks on end.
When Lusk moved his young family home to ranch with us, we installed a large, self-starting propane unit in an out building that will service both households and his large shop. Our ranch is located at the very last, remote, northeast corner of our rural electric power company of Goldenwest Co-op clear over at Wibaux, Mont.
If you need a support group just talk to a couple neighbors, chances are they’re having as much or more problems as you.
What’s the old saying? “I’ve never seen it so clear and still. It’s clear up to my hip pockets and still snowing.”
I’ve heard rumors that they’re having to put chains on the airplanes to get them out to the runways. I’m still waiting for my nephew Charlie, who is a commercial pilot, to confirm it.