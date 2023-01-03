‘Just’ estate debts need to be shared by all heirs

Dear Michael: My dad just died about six months ago. My mom had died about four years prior. For all our lives, our parents had told us they wanted the farm to stay together if it was farmed as one unit. My brother has been doing that, and the other five siblings have no problem with that. They also promised that the non-farming children would get all the investments and cash in the estate.

The problem arose when we went to visit the attorney. I am co-personal representative along with my farming brother. I guess my folks wanted to make sure each side was represented.

When the attorney started reading the will, he said “The first line here is very standard. It states that in the event of my death, all my just debts shall be paid.” I asked the attorney what were “just debts” and he replied all debts my father had at death – medical costs unpaid, funeral costs, credit cards, loans – all debts. All this needed to be subtracted prior to dispensation of the assets.

The will also states all machinery should go to my farming brother. All was well and good until I got the statements from the attorney. One thing he failed to mention was when Dad died, all the cash, investments, retirement funds, etc., were placed into Dad’s estate. All the deductions for the “just debts” came out of our share of the estate. In fact, my brother had needed a grain truck and my dad had signed a short-term note for the truck. This was a substantial note, and this amount was subtracted from Dad’s cash assets. Last, but not least, the cost of settling the estate – the attorney’s fees – were also subtracted.

As personal representative (representing the non-farming heirs) I felt it was unfair that my brother received a grain truck and the amount of the note for this truck was deducted from “our” share. However, the attorney insisted that this is the way things are and my brother has yet to offer to pay for the truck causing a lot of division in the family. One sibling wanted to go and steal the truck because “we” paid for it.

Why do you suppose our parents set up wills that left the non-farm kids on the hook for medical costs, the funeral, the attorney fees, and, finally, the grain truck? – Got Trucked in the Estate.

Dear Got Trucked: Unfortunately, legally, all these debts are paid by the estate prior to disposition. However, it is up to the personal representatives as to how they will be paid. Your attorney took just a normal route – cashed in all the money – subtracted all the debts (including his own) from these assets – gave the land and machinery to your brother and split whatever was left of the cash between the five of you. Much of this financial decision making is made by the attorney as he “probates” the estate, but it is not the attorney’s decision to make. Technically, it is the Personal Representatives.

Now if you just sat back and trusted the attorney was going to protect the cash assets for the non-farming heirs (as that was their inheritance), you were naïve. You shouldn’t have let the attorney do what he did without stepping up and asking the what, when and why of every decision. You abdicated your responsibility to him – not uncommon – and he protected his next client – your brother.

Parents really need to look at their wills and perhaps change the age-old “just debts” line in every will. Perhaps it should be worded “all just debts will be handled by the estate in the proportion of what each heir receives.” Then, all these just debts are handled by how much the heirs each received, and each pays a proportionate share of these just debts.

A “typical” will doesn’t work for farmers and ranchers. There are too many variables, values, and variances for a typical will to meet your needs.

It’s time to read your will, see how that reflects on your heirs and change it to signify what you meant it to mean upon your death.