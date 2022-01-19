Leaving farm for next phase of life is hard transition

During the next few months my wife Marilyn and I will leave our cherished farm in western Iowa to move to a condominium in Pella, Iowa, for our next phase of life. It’s not easy because much of our lives are tied to our farm and the home we constructed, as well as to family, friends, and neighbors in a community we love.

We’ve lived here for 42 years after resigning faculty positions at the University of Virginia (Marilyn in nursing, and myself in psychology), as well as leaving a home that we built on 3.5 acres with a fishing pond in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains west of Charlottesville. We wanted to raise our children, then ages 4 and 1, on a farm so they would be exposed to the experiences and values that Marilyn and I absorbed as we grew up with farming in our genes.

Our children received excellent educations in the Harlan (IA) Community Schools; they participated in 4-H, acquired lifelong musical skills, and had different social adjustments than they likely would have had in Virginia four decades ago when the county public schools were inferior, and local private schools were too expensive. Albemarle County (VA) and the private schools have changed since then.

Our children learned to work and play hard, how to construct a house and farm buildings, to fix machinery, to like the outdoors, to produce much of our own food, to enjoy cattle and pets, and to experience the serenity, as well as the challenges of living on the land, like the 1980s’ Farm Crisis.