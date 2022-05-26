Lecithin must be healthy if it has ‘thin’ in its name

I nearly bought some granola bars. They aren’t as good tasting as candy bars; I knew that before I even picked up the box, but I’ve been trying to be more health conscious lately.

As I waited in line to make my purchase, I perused the list of ingredients. I recognized most of them, like oats and honey and rice flour. I had read somewhere that being able to recognize the ingredients in a product is a good indicator of a healthier food – though I’m still a little uncertain about what “lecithin” really is. Because I didn’t know, I just made something up in my mind as to what lecithin might be good for. I decided it was probably something that makes the sagging skin on the upper arms suck back in against the bone. I was happy with my choice of product at this point – especially since it had lecithin.

I let my eyes next wander to the nutrition information as I waited to make my purchase. One package of granola bars was 190 calories. I tipped my head back in order to read more clearly through the bottom of my glasses, through that part that helps me see letters without waves around them. I couldn’t believe the calorie count! I could eat a Hershey milk chocolate bar and only consume 220 calories in the process. Just the smile on my face from eating milk chocolate instead of chewing on the horse feed of whole grain oats would burn off those additional 30 calories.

I looked around to see if anyone else waiting in line had discovered this caloric atrocity. As no one was staring at the box in my hand, I decided I didn’t want to be the one to bring such bad news to their attention. I looked at the box again and saw that it also included information on how you can look online to find stores where you can recycle the packaging. Apparently, while you crunch your oats, you can spend several minutes looking on a computer to see where you should drive to find a store where you can deposit the garbage of the wrapper from this healthy snack.

I can picture it now: A mother who has put this healthy snack in her children’s lunch bucket and then spends time finding a store to take their wrappers. Then she diligently collects those wrappers in a designated place in her home and eventually loads the kids into the car. She takes the wrappers to the store and then finds the place within the store where the wrappers should go while the children always walk obediently beside her. She will do this despite her job, her laundry, her cooking, her yard work, her parenting responsibilities and her social commitments. She will do this because she has all the time in the world to do this and just maybe because the product contains lecithin.

In another scenario, I can picture a farmer, having consumed the contents of his lunch bucket, carefully tucking the wrapper from the oat and honey bar back into the lunch bucket. He then calls his wife. “I know it is late, but I’m going to be even later tonight, honey,” he says, “because I’m going to take my wrapper to the store that will recycle it.”

Snapping out of my mental scenarios, I stepped closer to my turn at the checkout. I was so happy to see that like any good store, they stocked impulse purchases just before the grocery conveyor belt. There, seemingly bathed in a soft golden beam of pulsing light, was a stack of milk chocolate Hershey bars. I grabbed all of them and put the granola box into that empty space.

Something caught my eye as I set the candy bars on the counter. It wasn’t the calorie count. There wasn’t any eco-eye catching phrases like “find a store to recycle me” either. There, in the ingredients, just as proud as can be was the word “lecithin.”

I knew then that I finally had made the right decision.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.