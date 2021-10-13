Lessons of life and love from man’s best friend

At four years old, Otto already has already achieved a distinguished career as a caretaker that began when he came to the rescue of an unconscious girl who was approximately 10 years old; Otto was only two months old then. Otto, a German short-haired pointer, belongs to Marilyn’s and my son, Jon, his wife Amanda, and their two daughters, ages 8 and 6.

As I wrote in late July, 2017, Otto, Jon and the girls were visiting a neighborhood park and playing in the water fountain when Otto suddenly bolted toward a small knoll some distance away, with his family in hot pursuit. When Jon and his daughters reached the hilltop, they found Otto standing next to an unresponsive girl and licking her face.

After the Rescue Squad arrived, and with her frantic mother already on the scene, the girl was transported to a hospital emergency center.

Insofar as we know, it hasn’t been determined why the girl became unconscious. Gladly for everyone, she recovered.

We also don’t know how Otto detected the girl’s condition despite not being able to see her some distance away on the other side of a slope. Do dogs have a sense that humans lack?

Since then Otto has demonstrated competence at hunting and as a caretaker of his family that includes a 12-year-old female yellow Labrador retriever named Hayden, and until recently, a diminutive 17-year-old male Maltese/Yorkshire terrier mix named Marley.

Otto is respectful of his dog-mates and human family members, including the girls. He doesn’t assert dominance even though he could because of his physical size and strength.