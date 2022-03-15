Life estate agreement for joint owners a ‘must do now’

Dear Michael: We recently read your column regarding how your children should not have joint ownership – either through inheritance or via life estate. We had set up a life estate 10 years ago and now our son is farming. The other three are still on good terms, but we now know that can change upon death. What can we do to make certain our children get along once we are gone and that our farming son can continue to farm if he likes? – Split In Error.

Dear Split in Error: You are right. It is a major error to split property between your children by making them tenants in common. The definition of this ownership is an undivided interest in the property. In other words, four different people owns every square inch of your property. All family members to be sure, but now so much further on in life than they were when they were children. When you add in that they are married, then the split is now seven or eight different ways.

It is not so much about what you can do, but what the children need to do to maintain family harmony. As you gifted them the deed to the property – while retaining a life estate interest of use and income for your lifetimes – it is now their ownership of this deed they will need to deal with.

As such, they are joint owners and joint owners are a partnership under state law. They must all meet and come to terms with how they will handle the split of the property someday in the future when one or two of them want to sell and the others do not. With an undivided ownership, the entire farm would have to be sold for each child to receive their one-quarter share of each inch on your property.