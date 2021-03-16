Life estates and estate taxes at best, at worst

Dear Michael: Our estate is over $12 million. We have set things up for our son to receive our farmland via life estate. What happens if the estate tax laws change to $6 million per person under Biden’s tax plan versus what is happening now? How will the life estate help us or hurt us? – Already Gave It Away.

Dear Already: I imagine you set up a life estate to help Medicaid from using it as a countable asset if you should need long-term care.

That gift, however, has major consequences when it comes to estate taxes down the road. The value of his “residual deed” is deducted from your overall estate tax credit.

For example, if you were 77 at the time of the gift, IRS determines you kept 50 percent of the value of the property and the value of the deed would then be 50 percent as well. When you “gave” that to your son, an appraisal should have been done and a gift tax return should have been filed on the value of the gift – if it exceeds $15,000. Every year, you are allowed to give $15,000 ($30,000 per couple) to as many people as you like and it has no effect.

IRS has a table based on your age. The higher the age, the higher percentage is assigned to the residual deed or gift made as it is based on life expectancy tables. If you are younger, you will likely receive income longer and therefore the gift percentage isn’t as large.

When you exceed the $15,000 limit, the amount in excess is then deducted from your now $11 million credit ($22 million for a couple) by IRS. They keep your gift tax return on file to make sure they have a record of it.