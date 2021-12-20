Life goes full circle 40 years later – and then some

When you travel in the upper Midwest, it’s very common to run across someone you know or they know someone you know. If you commute into Denver, you’re about assured to meet an old acquaintance while waiting for your flight.
Right out of school, footloose and fancy free, I left my parents in charge of running their own ranch on their own and headed out to see the world. I took in the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo at Denver and saw Bill Martinelli make a successful ride on the great palomino “Descent,” then headed west into the mountain valleys looking for ranch work.
By accident I stumbled onto a unique job 11 miles up Castle Creek, south of Aspen, Colo., at what was called “Toklot at Ashcroft.” Ashcroft was an old, completely obliviated mining town all except for one main structure that Stuart and Elizabeth Mace had purchased and remodeled into a tourist guest center and readying station to prepare their guests for a sled dog ride up the high altitude valley. They had around 50 Malamutes, Eskimo and Siberian pulling dogs housed individually up in the timber above the lodge.
When guests arrived, Mrs. Mace would get on the PA system and call us to hitch a dog team while she rigged guests in parkas. We’d run a 13-dog hitch with a lead dog followed by six pairs of teams, always in a zigzag, staggered pattern, never male dog by male, female by female side by side or front to back – except for Akluck and Kapok. That pair of Malamutes were best of buddies, so we always hitched them side by side.
Stuart had been stationed in Alaska during or right after the Big War, with a sled dog search and rescue squad and knew his dogs. He was always appalled by the media’s description of “mushing.” He said you needed a sharp, distinct command as, “Heit,” where “mush” was to soft and flimsy.
He named all his dogs with Native Eskimo names, such as Ula, Seala, Kamerick and so on. Driven by voice command, we spent all our free time mingling with the dogs to build trust and affection, especially the lead dogs. Many mornings at day break the whole pack would start a “Wolf Howl” that would send shivers up your spine as it echoed back off the bluff across the valley.
Richard Duckworth and Ann, who I never did get her last name, were my workmates. One time CBS sent a three-man film crew out from Philadelphia and brought along the Minnesota Vikings star, Jim Marshall. They spent two days filming him driving the dogs, snowshoeing across a small meadow and so on for a television special portraying him as a great outdoorsman, while another crew did the same in Texas with Dallas Cowboys “Dandy Don Meredith” as a night club “playboy.” It was to convey professional athletes contrasting personal lifestyles. Mr. Marshall was the most polite and courteous person I had ever worked with.
Forty years later my brother, Chuck and his wife Marleen, were on summer vacation to Alaska and, on a certain tour, he got to visiting with their guide and found out she had drove sled dogs at Toklot above Aspen in the late 1960s. Her name was Ann.
Also that summer JoAnn and I were in Bismarck on business and pulled up in front of a large department store, facing a large banner that read, “Minnesota Vikings Autograph Party.” Inside, behind their name tags, at a long table, sat six or eight of their current stars. An elegant, older looking man with somewhat graying hair sat behind his plaque that read “Jim Marshall.”
Waiting my turn in line, I asked him if he remembered driving sled dogs above Aspen. He lit up and exclaimed, “Oh, yeah – Toe ... Toe ....”
I said “Toklot,” to which he said, “That’s it! That was one of the most fun experiences of my life.”
We had a very nice personal visit and I told him I was the kid that hitched his dog team and strapped his snowshoes on.
Life makes a full circle.
Now days, when I visit with a young lad and ask his name, I say, “Oh – sure, I used to run around with your dad,” thinking 40 years back. He politely corrects me and says, “No, that would be my granddad.”
Don’t count the days – make the days count!