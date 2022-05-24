Listen to your heart; do what you think is right for you

Dear Michael: We had talked to you a while back regarding protecting our assets from Medicaid and/or long-term care costs. At the time, you recommended long-term care insurance – which we purchased from you. You also stated you have seen other people use a life estate to protect their home and farm. When we pressed you on protecting other things such as savings, life insurance and retirement income, you told us of other people who had set up an irrevocable trust to hold some of these assets. All these items were subject to a five-year look back rule and one of our children could be trustee.

That was about four years ago. Here is our problem. We went to an attorney who avoided our questions on the matter. Four years later, we still have not gotten anything finished because we got mixed messages from him that left us ... Confused and Unsure.

Dear Confused and Unsure: I hear of this quite often. I help educate people on some of their different options. Then choose the best combination of those options as to what they want to do. They go into law office with their plan in hand, only to have those plans stifled by an attorney.

When an attorney offers confusing messages, it tells me something is mixed up. Why? Because there are only two types of trusts – revocable and irrevocable. All the rest of what a trust does is based solely upon the language you put into the trust.

For example: In Leona Helmsly’s will, she set up a trust for her dog, Trouble. Upon her death in 2007, the real estate mogul left Trouble more than she did two of her grandchildren, whom she deliberately left out of her will entirely. But even after death threats issued against the pup required adding a security guard to her list of expenses, the trust held up and Trouble got $2 million in trust – for a dog. In other words, a trust can be whatever you want it to be.

Now, the law states if you do not own something for five years’ time prior to making application to Medicaid, then Medicaid cannot use a gift given prior to 60 months for determination of eligibility. Therefore, it would seem any gifts given to a trust before five years are exempt from eligibility for Medicaid.

Why would your attorney pooh-pooh the idea of a life estate? Maybe, you went to an attorney who believes in their heart and soul that people should not receive Medicaid unless they are truly indigent. Now, that may be his belief system, but it is not how the law is. He should have been honest with you and said, “I don’t believe in helping people qualify for Medicaid and I suggest you use a different attorney.”

Of course, some attorneys only believe in helping people who are “Not Guilty” – and that is up to them. But if every attorney did this, the criminal law business would be down to five percent of what it is today. DUI lawyers would be out of business overnight.

In other words, you let this attorney’s belief system derail your estate planning process and you lost four years in the bargain.

If you have a plan, stick with your plan, tell the attorney what you want done. You are not doing anything illegal, and it is not the job of an attorney to be your morality counselor. They are in the wrong business if that is how they feel. They just need to complete the legal work you requested.

I always wonder – when I hear these stories once or twice a year – what would that same attorney do for his own parents who have assets? Is s/he going to sit idly by and watch the assets drain out of the estate?

Hmmm ....

Michael Baron provides estate planning guidance at Great Plains Diversified Services in Bismarck, North Dakota. Email him at KeeptheFamilyFarm@gmail.com.

