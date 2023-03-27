New Town, N.D., came to be as a direct result of the newly constructed Garrison Dam, completed in 1953, as its backwaters flooded out a total of nine little river bottom towns in its wake. The rich, fertile soils of the lowlands, today is drowned by 60 to 90 feet of water over the likes of Sanish, Van Hook, Shell Village and Elbowoods.
After the structural removals, foundations still remain. Elbowoods sat on the river flats directly south of Parshall. In its proud heritage includes its high school basketball teams that went to the North Dakota class “B” state tournaments six times from 1942-52. In 1942, after leading the entire game except for the last 35 seconds, they lost a heart breaker 32 to 31 to Lakota for the state championship. Nearly 60 years later they won it back, at least record wise. Lakota was found guilty of using an ineligible player on age limitation rules. Elbowoods’ John Rabbit Head had turned 20 on the day of the championship game and would have also been ineligible but the “Warriors” coach wisely took him off their team.
The history of these other little towns continues to fade into oblivion with each new coming generation. In my youth, I can recall a statewide open public effort to find a suitable name for the newly constructed replacement town located above the water level. One entry that our family got a kick out of was to name it “Vanish,” in honor of Van Hook and Sanish that both vanished, but the “in-charge committee” must have thought that to be a little too “tacky” and rejected it.
Out of all the other classy choices they decided to simply call it “NEW TOWN.” That’s been over 60 years by now. Is it still a new town? It seems to me anyway, with my back country philosophy, that they would have had the foresight to install a paragraph saying: Exhibit “A” that after 50 years it would drop “New” off and just be “Town.” Then at 100 years, Exhibit “B” would change it to “Old Town.” But there’s New England, New Hradec, New Leipzig, New Rockford, New Salem and Newburg all in North Dakota that are older than the “New Town.” So I rest my case, but why isn’t New York, “Old York” by now?
Whoa, it’s all in fun.
On the serious side, I have been in the employment and operated heavy earth-moving equipment for a half dozen different construction companies, building state and federal highways before starting my own, over the past 50-plus years. I have witnessed the worst and the very best of talents. I’ve had adversaries tell me that there’s more than one way to move dirt. My reply is always consistent, saying, “Yes, that’s true, but there’s only one correct way to achieve the utmost of compaction on an earth fill, as well as time efficiency and equipment health.”
I know dirt from the ground down. As most of you have done, I have crossed the mile-long plus earthen fill of the Garrison Dam several times. Once was at the peak of the 2011 spring, summer flooding. I witnessed all 17 of the dams concrete emergency flood gates discharging water at near capacity, an historic first ever happening. Over 100 miles of Lake Sakakawea waters enhanced by several hundred miles of down-rushing waters from as far away as the Rocky Mountains were pushing against the upper side of the man-made “dike,” blocking the natural flow of the Big Missouri River.
It scares the “bejimmies” out of me, but on the other hand, I’ve never been able to accept the fact that they can drop hundreds of tons of steel into the ocean and make it float, even before they add sixty-five hundred metal containers, all fully loaded onto their deck.
With those subjects well thought out, I’ve always wondered how they came up with the name “Interstate Highways.” To me the Interstate Highways are our own state highways that stay within our state, where the so called Interstate Federal Highways go on out to other states and should be referred to as “Outer State Highways.” The only real Federal Interstate system is in Hawaii, of H1, H2 and H3. It’s pretty easy to witness they all stay in-state.
Interstate Highway 29, running from Lake Port, Calif., northward for five miles to intersect State Highway 20, along the west side of Clearlake is the shortest Interstate in the United States. This isn’t a “trivia buzz,” I just happen to have a very good poet friend that drives it every day to work. Now, what about Alaska?
We have a lot of time to ponder out here in the badlands by ourselves doing a day’s work.