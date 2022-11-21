Love the fall season – except the last three years

Being a rancher all my life, I’ve always been partial to the fall season.
Spring is by far the favorite for most, coming out of a long, cold winter to enjoy the snow melt trickling down streams, as well as the emerging crocus, (pasque flower) green grass and newborns, both domestic and wildlife. I enjoy spring too and always look forward to it, but when a calf killing blizzard or two hit right in the middle of calving, coupled with other health issues of occasional scours or a quick death loss of “over eating” comes along, it can take the pleasure out of the season in a hurry.
The work load is also constantly on your mind, having eight or 10 projects that all should be done first, as well as 24-hour “heifer checks” at the corrals.
As early summer rolls around the work schedule never lets up. There’s branding season, which is very enjoyable, moving cow/calf pairs to different summer pasture herds, bull testing and the never ending fence repair work. When the haying season comes around it’s much more enjoyable than in the past, now with all the new-fangled equipment of hydraulics and computers and the most pleasant comfortable air ride seating in a large air-conditioned cab with fingertip control of every feature on the machine. Although growing up pitching loose hay and tramping it in a large hayrack in the fields, then to pull it off with a rope sling and hand fork stacking it in the hay yards in 95 degree heat and no air moving are great memories, but better yet – in the past.
July and August is my most undesirable times, even more so than most of the bitter winter days. Hot weather and I don’t mesh; I’ve had far too much of it. That’s one of several reasons I prefer the fall with temps from 40 to 60 degrees – that’s perfect working weather.
In our way of life, the biggest share of the time we do the same work over and over, year after year, but at the same time each day is different. There’s the day after day routine of winter feeding, spring calving, summer haying but when fall rolls around and the calves are shipped, the time is yours; you’re free to get after long “put aside” jobs of more permanence. Chores of rebuilding a new set of corrals, adding a new shop, building a mile of new four-wire fence, starting some colts you didn’t have time to earlier and so on; yet it doesn’t have to be complete all at once, if there’s a social event or company coming, you’ve got time for them.
An honest day’s work helps keep a person young at heart, both mentally and physically. A cool, cloudy, wind-free day in the fall is a good companion. The old saying goes, “If you live in North Dakota, you’ll just have to put up with a very nice day every once in a while.”
But the last three fall seasons have been more of a survival mode instead. Three years ago my left shoulder gave out completely, where I was forced to tractor load the hay bales one handed and drive my semi home the same to get work done before a fall scheduled complete joint reversal replacement, scrapping all enjoyable projects.
Last fall our son, Lusk, and I put our two trucks on the highway hauling C.R.P. hay bales and hailed out wheat regrowth that he was able to secure from friends and acquaintances some hundred miles away to get our cattle herds through the coming winter months, obliterating our extra fall “pet projects.”
This fall has been over-burdened with rebuilding fall and winter pasture fences trashed by our two massive April blizzards of huge, wet snow drifts, plus the July 10th storm and tornado that laid huge trees down on fence lines in many, many pasture draws as well as some of the dozen washed out creek crossings fences we hadn’t got to yet.
Then the most massive projects were right here at headquarters of reroofing our large log shop. But with the help of Lusk’s friend John and our nephew, Lusk’s cousin Charlie Kalvoda, he and Lusk worked into the dark finishing up ahead of a thunder storm without my great mindset of knowledgeable advice and suggestions. Charlie’s a seasoned overseas commercial pilot, so the height and weather was nothing new to him. Large amounts of downed trees still remain in our backyard as well as metal, plywood and Styrofoam debris that was pasture scattered for over a mile, plus the large burdensome job of disassembling the collapsed 84-foot long Quonset.
People ask if we’ve had COVID. The answer is “No, we haven’t had time.”