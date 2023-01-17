Make a New Year’s resolution to fix your estate

Dear Michael: I am in the middle of a bad situation. My father and mother wanted to make certain I kept on farming the family farm. As such, they gave me most of the land and stated in their wills the other heirs would sell me their percentage of the land. But that is where they left it.

Now that they are gone, I have been attempting to buy out their share of the land. However, because some of them are angry I got more land – and more of Dad and Mom’s help over the years – they are holding the land hostage. I made them an offer, but they only scoffed at my number. They came back with a number twice as high. In addition, they have stated if I don’t meet their number, this is the last year they will allow me to farm their percentage – meaning I will not be able to farm at all as the ownership is co-mingled. Where do I go from here? – Held Hostage.

Dear Held Hostage: This estate plan of your parents was poorly conceived.

The most common thing I hear from parents is “Oh, my kids won’t fight over things when I die. They will work things out’.”

This statement should go into the same segment as “The check is in the mail” and other fallacies. I am not saying your children will fight, but why take the chance that it could happen?

Parents always want to see the best in their children, but perhaps someone else is pulling the strings behind the scenes. A spouse or in-law, a third-generation child, their best friend telling them about the great deal they got from their parents’ estate. Or will it simply be they have come close to retirement and have determined they did not put enough aside to retire and now they will have to continue working? Or their retirement plan just lost 50 percent?

As a country we have just passed through massive inflation hits, a drop in the retirement markets, a war that threatens all of us, and people are coming to the realization there might not be a quick fix. Inflation is still too high; the Fed is coming up with another rate increase in February (unless there is some magical turnaround) and people are getting squeezed. An entirely new thing for some!

With this current situation, families and couples are more and more squeezed to make ends meet. If it comes down to providing for their children or playing nice with their brother – who they already see as having received a lot of help – they are probably not going to play nice.

In your case, Held Hostage, your parents left you in this situation. Yes, the other children can stop your farming operation dead in its tracks if they choose to get a court order to stop all farming operations on “their” land. In your case, being as it is in shares, you cannot differentiate acres.

It is time to throw yourself at the mercy of the court. You need to see if the other children will meet with a legal mediator to settle this disagreement.

The best possible scenario is you may be able to buy the land from your siblings. The next best scenario is you can divide the farmland, so you and your siblings have full ownership of acreage. Perhaps you can more easily deal with individual siblings and separate out the unwilling. Worst case scenario, you and your siblings meet at a number that is agreeable to them, but not good for you.

Your parents did a disservice leaving you in such a quandary. It is too bad they didn’t meet with a person familiar with family farm estate planning before their deaths where they could have come up with a plan that included a method of valuation, terms, and purchase options.