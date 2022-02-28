Making friends all over the state of North Dakota

Years back I was selected for two four-year terms by the North Dakota Council on the Arts in their “Artist in Residency” program. This meant, not being a certified instructor, I would go into schools around the state and teach writing under the observation of their classroom teacher. The Arts Council and the schools shared my stipend 50/50.
Most were a week long program, some two. I soon learned to admire and respect the teaching profession. Five days a week for nine months they have to keep their students interested and hungry to learn, including those like I was that would rather be outside exploring life.
Teachers unknowingly have to wear several hats. First they have to be an “entertainer” to hold the students interest of what their plans are for the day’s lesson. Secondly they have to be professional and strict enough to command complete discipline and respect from even the most defiant, yet not be a drill sergeant. That alone is a tight wire walk. Thirdly teachers have to come up with something new of interest to keep their students focused and also if they are having their own personal issues to not let it affect their daily performance.
I always jokingly said that I wasn’t necessarily there to teach anybody; rather I was a “time out” to give both sides a needed break from their day in, day out routine. I’ve always compared teaching to that of training a colt. They have to first respect your command but, yet in a way, they’re not intimidated and afraid of you. They have to be comfortable around you or they will rebel.
Take random notice of saddle horses’ habits and “horsenality.” If you acquire a horse that pulls back and won’t lead through an open gate, it most likely has been lead rein jerked, cussed at and belly kicked to achieve and accomplish results. A horse that’s difficult to bridle has most likely been clubbed over its ears. If a horse won’t stand still for you to grab a stirrup and swing into the saddle, it is probably because it’s uncomfortable with you and shies away. They have to be comfortable, like and respect you, or they will rebel in their own defense. I’m a self proclaimed expert on that subject.
I took pride in being able to work with the slow and timid students and pull them “out from under a rock” as I was also that student. At lunch break in a central North Dakota school, an instructor quizzed me for information as to how I got that one certain, very shy, little, lower grade student to “get involved” and participate. The inquiry took me by surprise. I had no answer. Apparently this little guy saw himself in me and had an immediate bond and trust. Teachers scared the dickens out of me as I struggled terribly at reading due to an unheard of and undiagnosed “dyslexia” at the time.
No matter what isolated corner of North Dakota, you’ll always run across somebody that knows somebody that knows you no matter what your line of work. Take that into the teaching profession and it multiplies. For example, when I was working the Langdon school, a teacher would ask, “Where do you go next?”
I’d say, “Home for a week at Sentinel Butte on the ranch, then to Lisbon.”
They’d reply, “Oh, say hi to my niece, she teaches there.”
From Lisbon to Alexander one would say, “Oh, my husband and I taught there several years ago. Say hi to so-and-so.”
At Jamestown a student would say, “My dad and I hunted on your neighbor’s ranch.”
This takes me to the little town of Sykeston, just west of Carrington. That little two story brick high school, with its center steeple bell tower was exactly the very same structure of my high school at Sentinel Butte, which has now taken many a story to the town dump. Their principal and I were buddies on the first hand shake. His teaching habit covered his expenses of raising and training horses.
As the week progressed, a nationwide warning was issued to the school’s lunch program. Golden Kiss Chicken Nuggets were under watch for contamination. It wasn’t a mandatory recall giving each school local authority to use or dump the product. In the matter of the safety of their students, they decided to not use the nuggets in the lunch menu, so by old-fashioned thrift of a small rural community, they presented me with several cases of Golden Kiss Nuggets as an appreciation going away gift.
How could one have better friends?