Making retirement a positive experience for farmers

Editor’s note: Please enjoy this Dr. Rosmann column from 2014.

For many farmers, when and how to retire from farming is one of the most difficult decisions they ever have to make, second only to getting married or dealing with a major calamity like bankruptcy or a life-threatening illness.

Retirement is difficult for anyone in an occupation that involves caring for others, like healthcare, education, and a host of other careers besides farming, but retirement from farming seems particularly fraught with conflict.

During the past month, six farm persons contacted me about their indecisiveness or a friend’s or mate’s problematic adjustment to retirement. Four of those retiring were men; one of the two women who contacted me was worried about her transition from nursing and her role as the assistant operator of the farm.

Farmers feel a calling to produce food and other essentials for life, a pursuit that gives them tremendous satisfaction when carried out successfully. It is a manifestation of their agrarian imperative.

One person who contacted me spent 20 minutes on the phone expressing his regrets about what he felt he didn’t do correctly while farming, but ignoring that he had acquired 800 acres of farmland and the designation as a Master Farmer. He still wanted to fix what he felt were mistakes in his farming operation.

In the course of our discussion it became clear he was fearful he would not feel useful or needed after retirement when two sons, who also own some land of their own and are in their 40s, take over his cropping and cow/calf operation.