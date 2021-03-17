Managing the manic behaviors of bipolar disorder

Bipolar disorder occurs in about one percent of farm and nonfarm people, whereas major depression occurs in about six percent of the general population and somewhat more frequently in the agricultural population, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. The Farm and Ranch Life column, “Depression: Common for Farm People,” which was published around July 12, 2012, provides additional explanation.

Today’s article is a follow-up to last issue’s column, “Bipolar Disorder: Difficult to Accept and Treat,” about the signs of this mood disorder and some medications used for this difficult-to-treat mental health problem. How persons who are prone to bipolar disorder manage themselves can help deter episodes of low mood (depression) or high states (mania).

“John,” a 45-year-old farmer, had his first bipolar episode around age 25 and had been hospitalized several times during severe episodes when he felt suicidal or was so “high” his judgment got him into trouble (spending sprees, inability to complete his work satisfactorily). As he aged and went through successive episodes, John learned the signs of an episode and to give over temporary control of some aspects of his life (paying bills, completing farm chores) to “Pam,” his wife.

But Pam was tiring of “stepping in” and getting berated by John when she cajoled him to take his medication or found it necessary to arrange for his hospitalization during severe episodes. She needed help, as did John.

John usually found winters to be difficult because he felt down. His bipolar disorder had a “seasonal affective” component, such that he became depressed when the days were short.