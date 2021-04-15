Many resources available for chronic mental illness

Editor’s note: Please enjoy this Dr. Rosmann column from 2014.

A farmer who is the major caregiver for his wife when she has episodes of bipolar disorder telephoned me after reading recent “Farm and Ranch Life” columns about bipolar disorder. He wished to share what has been helpful for his wife and their situation.

Persons who have learned from their own experiences often are our best teachers. I appreciate that this man helped me realize many people needed more information than the previous articles contained about resources for individuals struggling with chronic mental illness and ideas for their caregivers as well.

This article will refer to bipolar disorder as a “mental illness” because it is the commonly used term. Many people prefer the term “behavioral health problem” because it is less stigmatizing.

The term “chronic” does not mean continuous. Most persons with chronic mental illness have periods when symptoms clear up partially or entirely for a while.

Let’s also remember that what works for one person or situation doesn’t work for everyone. We have much yet to learn.

The most common chronic mental illnesses include schizophrenia, which affects approximately 2.4 million Americans age 18 and older, according to the National Institute of Mental Health, and bipolar disorder, which affects about 5.7 million American adults. Individuals with these illnesses almost always require psychotropic medication and a network of caregivers to protect and support them during crises.