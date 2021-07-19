Match Saddle Bronc Riding deep seated in rodeo history

The famous Home on the Range “Match of Champions” near Sentinel Butte is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 7, but the concept’s history goes back much further.
In the very early 1900s, the event was extremely popular with top bronc riders being matched against the best bucking horses, such as the great “Steamboat,” born 1896 near Chugwater, Wyo. His moniker came early in life from a broken bone in his nose that caused him to whistle like a steamboat as he bucked as he toured as far and wide as Europe. Today’s Wyoming license plate is controversially believed to be Guy Holt riding Steamboat at the 1903 Albany (WY) County Fair. It was first produced in 1936.
Next come the great “Tipperary” out of Camp Crook, South Dakota’s Harding County, that produced many crowd pleasing exhibitions, matched against all of the best bronc riders of the time, including Enos (Yakima) Canutt and Earl Thode in the late teens and early 1920s.
Today’s matches were born out of an argument between Clyde Yost of Wheatland, Wyo., one of the nation’s top twisters and Ekalaka, Mont.’s stock contractor Feeke Tooke. The incident took place at Bowman, N.D., in 1948 when Yost bucked off Tooke’s Cottonwood Falls. With his pride hurt he took his grudge to Feeke (Chandler, first nickname Felix, then Feeke) Tooke claiming it was just an accident and that he could ride any of Tooke’s best.
From this encounter a “Match Bronc Riding” took place in Ekalaka on July 25, 1948. It was a match of Tooke’s top five broncs against Clyde Yost. The broncs won. Still feeling slighted, Clyde called for a rematch. The second match was held at Schnell’s arena in Dickinson, N.D., on Sept. 12 of that same year. Popularity grew quickly as it evolved into invitational matches of bronc riders against each other instead.
It quickly escalated to other locations such as Wenatchee, Wash.; Miles City, Mont.; Greybull, Wyo., and Nemo, S.D., but money won was not eligible to be counted for world standing points and soon died out. Schnell’s Dickinson Match lasted the longest of that era, running until 1961 when they closed down to help support the Sentinel Butte event that began in 1957, featuring North Dakota’s “Fabulous Five” of Alvin Nelson, Tom and Jim Tescher, Duane Howard and Joe Chase against the out of state world’s best. This was long before the unheard of “Six Pack” phrase was coined, which was long after they all retired.
An arena was built in a natural basin just to the east of the main facilities where show goers watched the action in the comfort of their car seats parked orderly on each side slope. They aided the judges with horn blasts when they approved a great ride.
When you stand at the observation rim by the outdoor escalator overlooking the Medora Amphitheater, enhanced by the view of the Little Missouri River Valley to the south as far as Bullion Butte, there’s a little known piece of American Cowboy History lying before you in the narrow, flat bottom canyon just below center stage of the musical. As a kid in the mid-’50s, we would take in the Medora Rodeo of the Barnhart broncos, stemming from the big “Wild Horse Roundup” of the newly formed Theodore Roosevelt National Park. Whiz Bang was the big draw that went on to national fame, later purchased by Casey Tibbs and renamed “Apolo.” He lost his life in a highway accident in California.
Half Way sticks in my mind, yet today, of his peculiar habit of bucking near the bronc chutes and totally refusing to pass over half way down the arena. After the whistle blew and the rider safe on the ground, both pickup men would dally the halter rope and long tail hairs to their saddle horns and walk him sideways to the far end stripping chute.
The steep slope to the south, facing the arena floor, attendants would sit in the comfort of their vehicles to watch the performances. Scratch trails were horizontally cut in the hillside at different levels for access to drive in, and then turn down hill and park. That’s where the concept came from for Home on the Range.
A couple years ago, JoAnn and I, accompanied by some good friends, were standing at the observation area waiting to be seated for the Medora Musical. As I visited with Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation CEO Randy Hatzenbuhler, I pointed to the two remaining grassed over road scares on the steep side hill just below center stage and gave him the brief history and hoped they would never be obliterated, for they carry rich history of our heritage. As a good friend, he thanked me for the information as I left it in good hands of the future.
There’s more to be revealed of our great American Rodeo History in the following issue.