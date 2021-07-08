Meal service a welcome change to everyday cooking

Our children bought us an anniversary gift and we started using it a few weeks ago. It was a gift certificate for one of those home deliveries of cooking ingredients for meal preparation – sort of a precursor for “meals on wheels” I guess.

The certificate was for a company called “Hello Fresh.” An odd name, I thought. Being practical, I thought maybe it should be more like “Cooking Helper” or “The Lazy Person’s Way to Cook” or maybe even, “I Don’t Want to Buy Groceries Today.”

Perhaps the name “Hello Fresh” sprang up from some mother’s bad day when the kids were complaining about dinner and asking, “what is this junk?” and she pointed to the bowl with her wooden spoon and said, “Ahhhh ... Helloooo ... It’s fresh. Count your blessings. There are children starving in China!” But I can’t be certain, though.

This modern approach to cooking is a bit baffling to me – someone who likes to can carrots and green beans from her garden and thinks buying frozen vegetables from the grocery store is sort of snobby. But then, again, I guess I have been complaining a bit in recent years about how hard it is to downsize my cooking from a family of five or more to just the two of us and how ingredients go to waste because we rarely use a full size jar of condiments before it expires.

And I’ve probably mentioned on occasion that I’m kind of getting tired of thinking of what to prepare for meals. My cooking repertoire has become about as exciting as the clothes in my closet, the paint on my walls, the entries in my diary ... well, you get the idea.