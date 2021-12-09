Mother Nature has her ways of evening things out

Gone are the good old days when the telephone on the wall rang and you had no idea who was on the other end, so you answered it because it might be something exciting. Now, with cellphones, we know who is calling, and with texting, we not only know who is trying to reach us but also the “why” of a communication.
Cellphone texting is perceived differently from one generation to the next. A parent can receive a text from one of their adult children and they can’t move their fingers fast enough to respond. An adult child can receive a text from a parent, however, and with a little luck, there will be a three day turn around in response. And that is if they truly love you.
I’ve heard my friends talk about it, so I think the problem is universal. Technology has not always helped the disconnect between parents and their adult children and perhaps has often magnified it.
For example, when an adult child texts a parent it often goes like this:
“Can you babysit tonight?”
“Sure. What time?”
“7:00.”
Ten seconds have passed and the communication circle is complete.
When a parent texts her adult child:
“Can you come for dinner tomorrow night? Aunt Margaret and Uncle Bill are stopping by.”
Day one.... Day two.... Day three.... Then on day four a response....
“Oh, sorry. I didn’t see this. Sorry I missed seeing Margaret and Bill. Hope they are doing well.”
In all fairness, our adult children do have busy lives. They are working and they are raising children. And the parents of adult children have more time on their hands and sometimes perhaps text too often, wanting to have a connection with their child or simply to share a memory before it is lost. It is hard to find a good middle ground.
My friend, Barb (yes, the name is changed because she loves her children dearly) says she used to call her children but that doesn’t work too well. They don’t answer their phones and leaving a message to mailboxes that are usually full, doesn’t work either, so she resorts to texting. She knows they are busy and have lives of their own, but a timely little message on occasion is appreciated.
Barb says, in trying to make a point (or perhaps in seeking a little revenge?) she once tried not to respond right away to her adult children’s texts. It was difficult. Her fingers went to the keyboard on her phone many times on a day when she got a text message from one of them and she had to fight the urge to respond right away. She thought she would try to hold out for a next morning reply.
By six that evening, sweat had formed on her brow and her jaws hurt from clenching her teeth in resistance. She wanted to make the point that it is frustrating and sometimes worrisome when she doesn’t get a response in a timely manner. Her pride also wanted her child to know that she made them a priority and hoped they did the same thing for her.
Sadly that hesitation on her part ended badly. Her son called for a wellness check from the Sheriff’s office. A uniformed officer knocked on her door. Barb didn’t dare hesitate to respond again after that. And besides, she didn’t like being considered a vulnerable adult at the age of 53.
My friend, Mary (again ... a name change for the same reason as Barb’s) has had her own frustrations with delayed text responses from her children. She said that she is starting to feel better about the delayed response though, from an event that happened recently. One day she had a sighting of her daughter in person and in their short visit, her daughter lamented that her teenage son (Mary’s grandson) is so frustrating because he doesn’t respond to her calls and texts.
Ahhh.... perhaps as parents of adult children, we don’t have to seek revenge on delayed text messages.
Mother Nature will get the revenge for us in the next generation.