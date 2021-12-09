Mother Nature has her ways of evening things out

Gone are the good old days when the telephone on the wall rang and you had no idea who was on the other end, so you answered it because it might be something exciting. Now, with cellphones, we know who is calling, and with texting, we not only know who is trying to reach us but also the “why” of a communication.

Cellphone texting is perceived differently from one generation to the next. A parent can receive a text from one of their adult children and they can’t move their fingers fast enough to respond. An adult child can receive a text from a parent, however, and with a little luck, there will be a three day turn around in response. And that is if they truly love you.

I’ve heard my friends talk about it, so I think the problem is universal. Technology has not always helped the disconnect between parents and their adult children and perhaps has often magnified it.

For example, when an adult child texts a parent it often goes like this:

“Can you babysit tonight?”

“Sure. What time?”

“7:00.”

Ten seconds have passed and the communication circle is complete.

When a parent texts her adult child:

“Can you come for dinner tomorrow night? Aunt Margaret and Uncle Bill are stopping by.”

Day one.... Day two.... Day three.... Then on day four a response....

“Oh, sorry. I didn’t see this. Sorry I missed seeing Margaret and Bill. Hope they are doing well.”

In all fairness, our adult children do have busy lives. They are working and they are raising children. And the parents of adult children have more time on their hands and sometimes perhaps text too often, wanting to have a connection with their child or simply to share a memory before it is lost. It is hard to find a good middle ground.