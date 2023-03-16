My car talks to me more than my husband does. This is no exaggeration. I have a new car and it interacts with me on so many levels that I kind of feel like I am cheating on my husband when I drive into town to get groceries.

We weren’t planning to buy a new car. Normally we keep our cars through three presidential elections and a governor or two, but circumstances arose that made buying a new one a necessity. I was hesitant at first to be exposed to the smell of new leather, afraid that I might never again be able to tolerate the smell of mildew, spilled coffee and field dirt. But when I sat in the driver’s seat for the first time to test drive my car, it said “hello” on the screen in front of me. It was love at first sight.

Since that initial drive, there have been other sweet messages from my car. It reminds me to buckle my seatbelt with a gentle chime at first. Then, if I’m being rebellious, it escalates until it reaches the bells of Notre Dame in intensity, showing me how much it is worried about my safety.

My car tells me when I am getting too close to something without yelling at me. It guides me in driving backwards so well, I think I would be confident enough now to drive a getaway car at a bank robbery. When I shut it off, it always reminds me to check the backseat, which is a good idea because I have almost left my mother there a time or two. And then there was that time that the ice cream basked in the sunlight for a week in the passenger seat and cats were scratching the paint off the door trying to get inside. I don’t want to repeat that.

If I want to have interactions with more than one other person in my car, I only have to put an address in the navigation screen and there is a smooth voice that gently tells me which lane to stay in and when to turn. It will even tell me that my destination is on the right or left. That is especially handy on the days I have forgotten where I am going shortly after leaving the house. And not once does the voice utter a four letter word when I jump a curb or miss my turn. It simply says, “Recalculate ... recalculate ....” I’m pretty sure it doesn’t tell the other cars about my mistakes, either, when they get together in a parking lot later and they are tipping back a quart of oil. My mistakes remain secret.

Our relationship isn’t always friendly, though. There have been times when I have been scolded for getting too close to another vehicle. And it has taken over the steering a time or two when I I’ve become distracted for too long. And there was that time I touched the front of the garage with my headlights, but I’d rather not talk about that. But through it all, it has never cussed at me.

My car worries about me unnecessarily sometimes. If I don’t handle the key fob as lovingly as I should or I don’t pay enough attention to where I put pressure, it will panic and let everyone know within three blocks that I might be in trouble by honking loudly. I worried it quite often in the first three months of ownership.

There are some similarities between my husband and my new love. Both my husband and my car have required me to get a license as part of our relationship. They both expect me to keep their tanks filled. They both expect me to spend time with them.

But only one of them tells me when they have developed a problem or is in need of professional attention. And usually only one of them tells me consistently to “have a nice day!”