‘My wife’s gardens’ – the sequel, part deux (two)

Yup, it happened again. A few weeks ago my wife was driving our lawn-mower tractor and pulling a cart piled high with weeds and tree branches when the tractor ran out of gas. She was getting her Japanese gardens ready for another year of exotic plants and flowers.

The tractor had sputtered to a stop in the middle of the driveway to our farmstead. Marilyn interrupted me as I was entering the back door to our house.

I was tired from planting and weeding in my vegetable gardens when she announced, “I think the tractor is out of gas. You’ve got to get it out of the way so people can drive up our lane.”

I remembered a Farm and Ranch Life column I wrote a few years ago entitled “My Wife’s Gardens.” I reminded Marilyn of the article. It got worse for me after mentioning this and a few other things that husbands shouldn’t say.

Our driveway from the gravel road to our farmyard is 250 ft. long and 20 ft. wide. The tractor and cart were parked in the middle of the driveway well beyond our house, for which I was thankful but didn’t dare admit to Marilyn. The previous time the tractor ran out of gas, she left it and the cart in the farthest corner of our farmstead.

I harrumphed a bit to myself, but I must have been loud enough for her to hear me grumbling. Sensing my mood, Marilyn demanded emphatically, “You’re not writing about this, are you?”

Okay, so this column didn’t pass the usual Marilyn test. I continue.

My recollection of husbandly obligations improved after Marilyn’s reminders about other important matters, like keeping our farm equipment in good working condition. I found a plastic container in the machine shed that had gas in it and poured as much as I could into the tractor’s empty fuel tank.