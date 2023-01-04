Negativity breeds negativeness easily, positivity takes work

Editor’s note: Please enjoy this Dr. Rosmann column from 2016.

It’s easy to become negative and jaded. That some Americans eligible to vote have given up on politics illustrates this phenomenon. The current campaign for U.S. president makes a good case for being the most negative election ever.

Hurling insults, making accusations, whether correct or false, and complaining are behavior patterns that have been around since humans began communicating. Most of us know people who habitually find the glass “half empty” rather than “half full.”

Negative messaging is contagious because of psychological factors that are well known to behavior scientists, and also to marketers and politicians. Today’s article looks at why negativity is common, effective in influencing others, and how positivity takes work, but pays off.

Negative messaging is effective because it relies on the fear response to threats. We are more apt to pay attention to something we perceive as a threat than to a positive or neutral stimulus. Social psychologists Paul Rozin and Edward Royzman called this tendency the “negativity effect.”

They explained that whenever a threat is perceived, humans are programmed to become physiologically alarmed, regardless of whether the threat is real or not. Our reactions follow a typical course of action.

We first determine if the perceived information is threatening or nonthreatening. If we perceive the threat as real, we worry. For example, we perk up when we hear a weather meteorologist say a dangerous storm with possible tornadoes is approaching.

We react both mentally and physiologically, exhibiting what is called the “fight, flight or freeze response.” Our body releases adrenalin, which keys us up.

We may diminish the threat by telling ourselves that weather forecasts can be inaccurate (the fight response).

We may react by paying close attention to additional weather reports, checking the horizon for tornadoes, and heading to a storm shelter if a tornado siren sounds (the flight response).

Sometimes we become so distraught we cannot bring ourselves to do anything in spite of the danger (the freeze response), particularly if we are dealing with multiple stresses simultaneously. Choosing to not vote in the presidential election is a type of freeze response to feeling negative about the candidates and politics.

Every time the same threat is detected, our physiological reaction and its connection to the message is strengthened. That explains why persons who have experienced tornadoes firsthand tend to pay heightened attention to weather forecasts of dangerous storms.

We are attuned to negative messages. The Pew Research Center recently undertook an analysis of 165 separate national surveys of the most widely read news stories since 1986. The number of news stories about war and terrorism have consistently ranked at the top each year; the frequency of these topics as news stories has changed little over the years.

A 2007 study reported in the Journal of Consumer Research indicated that negative messages cause the greatest attitude shifts, not just from good to bad, but also from bad to worse. Perhaps that is why a negative employee in the workplace can bring about low morale through the entire unit.

Negative messaging is a form of bullying that can damage a fellow employee, a student in school, a political opponent, or anyone for that matter.

Positivity also succeeds, but it takes more work to promote than to derogate someone or something. Who we associate with helps set a positive or negative frame of mind.

While it’s easy to fall into a pattern of associating mainly with persons who hold similar views and to seek out information that agrees with our beliefs and expectation, it’s hard to take a stand that proposes an alternative view.

To seek out persons who disagree takes courage. To seek out information that contradicts our beliefs and expectations takes an open mind that is able to accept the possibility of changing our perceptions and views, but it is this openness that increases our likelihood of making the most correct decisions in the long run.

The more we seek information that disagrees with our views, the more likely we are to consider a broad range of options and to arrive at the best selection of what to believe and how to choose the most correct decision.

It also takes courage to let go of anger, biases, and the fear of getting hurt or losing. However, if we look at adversity, negative messages, and personal attacks on us as opportunities to make ourselves better, we change not only ourselves, but those around us. They see us persevere, which ultimately is as much a lesson in surviving as paying attention to negative messages about what to fear.

Building relationships based on respect for other persons’ opinions, even if we disagree, leads to trust, but the lesson must be repeated often because most people are slow to pay attention to positive messages.

Positive messages win acceptance in the long run however, as long as they are accurate.

Dr. Mike can be contacted at www.agbehavioralhealth.com.