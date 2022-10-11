Not comfortable with current plans? We can fix it

Dear Michael: We came to you about 15 years ago and you had helped us set up a will with an attorney. Since then, we met with other estate planners who told us we should take advantage of the Limited Liability Partnership to get a break on estate taxes. We went ahead and spent a lot of money to do that. Now, we have set up a will whereby our son will receive the farmstead and land and our daughters will receive some land and our cash and liquid assets. What else do we need to be concerned about? – Changed Planners

Dear Changed Planners: These days, almost 20 percent of my business comes from clients I used to have. They are not coming to me because they want to see what they should be doing, but to ask if what they have done since they last saw me is correct. You seem to fall into this category.

That’s normal as everybody and their banker seem to be telling you they do farm estate planning. Every agent who rolls into your yard has a bright, new shiny toy to talk about. They will go on to expound on all the good things about their plan, convince you to spend a lot of money, maybe buy some insurance and you – in the back of your mind – have this itch that not all is as it should be.

Good instincts! You should listen to what they say and then call me.

Let us start with the Limited Liability Partnership or “Company.” When you changed the deeds to the name of this LLP, you signed a business agreement as to how all these assets will be divided upon your death. A signed business agreement will supersede a will as the agreement is contractual, whereas a will is not. Whatever you put into your new will could be disregarded – unless you talked about partnership ownership.

An LLP is a partnership, and it is based on percentages of ownership. An LLC is a company and has stocks rather than individual ownership of assets.

Under either of these instruments, you cannot say “I want my son to receive the NE/4 of Sec. 7” because your partnership states that only percentages can be given – not individual assets – at the time of death. Each acre, each square foot, each square inch is made up of a percentage of ownership. Therefore, it cannot be divided as you have planned.

People also spend a lot of money on these plans – the new hula hoop of this decade – only to not understand what they have paid so much money for. To reduce your possible estate tax in the future, you must take advantage of gifting annual percentages of ownership to your children equal to $30,000 if you are married – half of that if not.

Everyone hesitates at this – and well they should – because now as you gift partnership heirs to your children, each child will receive an equal share of each square acre, each square foot, each square inch. Talk about gluing your children together forever! Or at least until they sue each other to divorce one another from the ownership.

However, it is these gifts that are then exempt from estate taxation in the future. In years past, attorneys advised their clients that if you “fracture” the ownership enough, IRS would discount the value of your ownership shares at death. That discount has since gone away, and the remaining partnership shares will be taxed at full value.

Everyone who ever “bought” an LLP or LLC from whoever was selling them has not been kept up with current tax laws nor is anyone normally helping you with your annual planning on gifting – the one bright spot of an LLP or LLC for estate tax reasons.

Estate planning is a journey. The routes change as laws change, family situations change, deaths occur, divorces happen, and suddenly the simple future you once saw has become cloudy.

Clients of mine who heeded my advice to come and see me every two to five years are fine. If you were one who was led to follow other paths and that feeling that something isn’t right gets to be too much, come back and we can fix it.

In this case, change your land back to your name, close the LLP registration with the state, and go back to a simple will. You were not getting the benefit you were promised and now this plan has gelled up your whole estate planning system.