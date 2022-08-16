Old-style wills coming back in vogue – are they for you?

Dear Michael: We can hardly believe what people are paying for farmland in our area. Our son, who is farming with us, can’t even compete with the bidders that come in on the land. How is it we can have two drought years in a row followed by too much rain this year and people are still raising the price of land? Our estate is now getting perilously close to the estate tax amount. What should we be discussing with our attorney? – Don’t Understand.

Dear Don’t Understand: If you are curious about why land values keep rising, you would need to do a little history research. Back in the 1980s, when land fell by 50 percent or more due to poor crop prices along with high interest rates, there was no safety net for farmers.

But since about 2005-2010, the Federal Crop Insurance program has kept evolving and becoming more and more a program so farmers literally cannot go broke because of a bad crop.

The old program basically stated if the county average was, for example, 14 bushels and if your entire farm averaged 14 bushels, you didn’t receive a payment.

Nowadays, you can split up and insure your parcels separately, choose coverage based on your individual crop averages per parcel and even if you do have a crop and the prices are too low, you can insure for that as well. Plus, you had to make decisions by mid-February whereas now corn and soybeans you can wait until the last of April. This year, with the rains we had, some people who couldn’t plant were given prevented plant programs – meaning you got paid for a crop you couldn’t even plant. Finally, your county may qualify for a disaster declaration and farmers may get an additional payment from this.

This is all so much different than it was prior to 2005 or so when virtually none of these programs were available. If you can buy an asset, such as farmland, and be virtually guaranteed you will be able to pay for this asset on insurance programs then why would you ever worry about the price? Hence, farmland has continued to rise and rise no matter the conditions, price of commodities or the weather conditions.

Along with this, a lot of farmlands grew in value that was already owned by farmers and ranchers. Suddenly, estate taxes began rearing its ugly head again as land nearby soared in value. That is well and good if you are planning on selling some day, but if you are a generational farm, there is a lot more planning that goes into a farm that is borderline estate taxable.

Speaking to your attorney, you may need to redraft your wills to include a spousal by-pass trust.

This was the type of will used almost 100% of the time back prior to 2010 when estate taxable values were rising. In this type of will, the first spouse to die gives the second spouse the right to either receive the property of the decedent spouse or to let it pass into a spousal by-pass trust. The spouse would be the income and use beneficiary of the assets in this trust, but this property would not be taxed upon the second spouse’s death.

Since 2011, no one has worried about putting something like this into their will. Spouses now have estate credit reciprocity – meaning if the first spouse left everything to the surviving spouse, the spouse also received their unused estate tax credit. At that time, it was $10 million and estates were not that large so everyone passed the land to the survivor thinking their estate would never exceed the tax amount on the second death.

Here we are and we are knocking at the door of estate taxes again. As such, perhaps it is not a bad idea to use the by-pass trust – pass as much as you are allowed to upon the death of the first spouse into trust – and any inflation on those assets would never be included in the second spouse’s death tax estimation.

A lot of people thought it was okay to take the first to die spouse’s property, but are finding out now, with inflation, that may have been a mistake.