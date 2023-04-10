Do coyotes kill calves? I’ve been a personal witness on this debate most of my life. The brutal truth is NO – they simply “eat them alive.” Too many times, way too many times I’ve had to euthanize newborn or young calves that were maimed and partially devoured by a pair or pack of coyotes.
Years ago an acquaintance took issues with me on that subject, saying they’d never lost a single calf to coyotes. I calmly asked him how often he checked his maternity herd. His response was once a day, after breakfast and barn chores when I pasture feed. Wow! That’s unheard of to me – calf survival is your “life blood” income. It’s totally amazing what a person will come across if you hit the calving pasture just before daybreak, by horse, four wheeler or pickup. There’s a lot going on out there. I’ve always said, “The more time you spend with your cattle at calving time – the more trouble you’ll have.”
Too many times the midmorning operators come upon a partially eaten dead calf and chalk it up to a still born that the coyotes have savaged. If they were there at daybreak the truth might be told.
My calf losses to coyotes usually occur at the start of calving season when a cow is off by herself with her newborn. On occasion when you still have a lot of big snow drifts on the lee side of a ridge or butte that is yet to melt. I’ve had newborns up and going good on my evening pasture check only to discover at daylight that a pair of coyotes harassed its mother and spooked the baby calf out onto a drift where she couldn’t defend it, leaving only the head, hide and hooves when I arrive. Once you have 20 or 30 of them up on all fours cattle sort of naturally band together with their babies and “circle-the-wagons” for protection. When one mother lets out a warning bawl of a coyote present she receives support from the herd. Coyotes are cowards and will run and hide when the odds aren’t heavily in their favor, explaining where that phrase came from.
We are fortunate enough to have a predator control program financed by the North Dakota Agriculture Department with regional employees throughout the state that will come to your rescue when you’re having losses. These people are the best of the best at their profession and will stay with a project until it’s solved.
Years ago when JoAnn and I were struggling to get started and having coyote problems, we had heard “rumors” that Sarah Vogel, who was then our state Ag Commissioner, wasn’t fully on board of calf killing coyotes. I had taken a photo of a poor little newborn, still alive with most of its hind quarters eaten away, before I quickly put an end to its suffering. Coyote tracks in the fresh snow left no doubt.
I was furious and meant to write her a “hot letter,” but wisely chose to “cool off” first. I then wrote a sensible letter explaining my situation, including the gory photo, saying a picture is worth a thousand words. Sarah was very receptive to the situation and we became very good, life-long friends from then on and even shared the podium at banquets later on. Rumors can hurt – it’s always best to get a direct source of the truth.
If some folks still have doubts of this issue, they should have witnessed what we have seen of where a pack of coyotes came in from above to a small tree grove where a full grown mule deer was bedded next to a frozen over stock pond. They forced it out onto the ice and began their smorgasbord. Evidence was revealed where the defenseless ungulate was sprawled out on the ice, five gory patches of blood soaked snow proved it scrambled and thrashed for some 60 feet in an escape attempt as they ate it alive before it passed on “of natural causes.”
It’s been an age-old “war of the west” between cattlemen and sheep men, but I’ve adopted a “cease fire” approach to the dispute. I’ve got several good neighbors a dozen miles out that run bands of the woolies.
Wile E. Coyote has a hollow fang for a delicious lamb chop, while its mother is more defenseless than a pack of mad cows.