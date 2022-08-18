Only ‘Day One’ and Grandma almost had to call in the National Guard

I was sitting under a shade umbrella beside the public pool, trying not to melt in the 94 degree temperature and 80 percent humidity. Fully clothed and wearing a hat that is an embarrassment even to me, we had begun “grandchildren week,” a week where the three youngest grandchildren gather at Grandma and Grandpa’s to see if we are still the push-overs we were the last time we did this.

As I’m thinking about how I must love these grandchildren to be willing to sit in an “oven” for them and watch their every move through burning eyeballs while the sun pulls my skin off layer by layer, I am approached by a steely-eyed, pre-school boy who says, “That’s not your chair.”

I know it isn’t my chair. His mother and sister went into the pool and so I slid from my sun-drenched chair to this last available chair under an umbrella.

“I will move when your mother and sister come back out of the pool,” I tell him with a smile. He stood and looked at me, his head tilted and his meanest eye pointed in my direction. One pudgy hand was on his marshmallow-like hip, still dripping water from coming out of the pool.

“That’s my sister’s chair,” he said with more authority than people in upper management could muster.

“Okay,” I reply, realizing I’m a pushover with more than just my grandchildren.

I moved back to the sweltering plastic of the chair in the sun. With one eye, I watch my swimming grandchildren. The other eye scans for a newly available chair under the shade of an umbrella.

The mini-mobster watched me for a while, standing his ground and protecting the family property, more loyal than a pit bull and just about as frightening. After a while, he must have figured I was no longer a threat, so he slipped back into the water. I stood up, toying with the idea of reclaiming the chair when his head popped out of the water and with an eye like a shark, he silently dared me to try it. Luckily another person left a shaded chair to go home at just that moment, so I claimed it, triumphantly looking in the direction of Jaws, but he had already swum away.

The afternoon ticked by slowly. I discovered that heat and humidity cause clocks to move slower. After getting the children bundled in towels and back to the farm, we did the next activity planned: A treasure hunt.

The grandchildren had a snack in the house while I put written clues in envelopes in different places on the farm. They had to find one clue in order to find the next clue, etc., until they found the basket of “treasure.” With backpacks that included water, binoculars, walkie-talkies and snacks, they were given their first clue and advised to work as a team to figure out where the next clue could be found.

There were a few calls back to the house with questions, but otherwise the next hour passed uneventfully. Then a call that stopped my heart: “Grandma, we don’t know where we are.”

“What? What clue are you on?” I asked, fear rising in my throat.

“We found the treasure, but we don’t know where we are now. We are in a group of trees.”

“What else is around you?”

“Just trees.”

“Are you near a field?” I asked, thinking if they could tell me what the crop was, I could pinpoint their location. I also thought about calling their parents and the neighbors to solicit help. I thought about dialing 911 and possibly the National Guard. All these thoughts passed rapidly through my mind in seconds that seemed like hours.

It was then that I heard the giggles. The giggles had a familiar echo like they were in a building. When I asked if they had returned to the house, the walkie- talkie went dead.

And there, in the garage I found three giggling cousins, holding the treasure in their hands and laughing at having fooled their over-protective grandmother.

Day one came to an end. A day filled with a shark, three comedians and a melted grandma who had to take a nap in order to recover enough to make dinner.