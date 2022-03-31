Pandemic hairstyles okay, even for women ‘of a certain age’

When the pandemic started, I had just had a short (“brush with a lint brush” short) haircut. My hair continued to grow as the news became direr and the isolation expanded. Hairdressers around the globe closed down, leaving a lot of shaggy and dull colored hair, including mine.
I eventually re-learned how to use my curling iron and blow dryer to keep the quickly disturbing length of hair out of my face. After a month or two of hair growth, I found some old barrettes and clipped the sides back. By spring I was able to use fabric-covered rubber bands to make a stubby pony tail. The stubby pony tail grew and when combined with my short legs, made me look a little like a Shetland pony. Eventually, a braid could be made and one day in the mirror, I saw Willie Nelson looking back at me.
As the isolation became, well, less isolating and we dared move about a little more, friends commented on how long my hair had gotten. After two years, it was nearly to my waist. The hair wasn’t distributed evenly, though. There were spots, especially at the top that clearly didn’t have as many hairs as around the fringe of my head. With strategic brushing, I could keep the shine off my skull in bright lights, but come a wind and my ruse was up. It was safest to keep it in a ponytail.
Eventually there were fewer people like me, with their hair out of control. Beauty shops opened up. People started to have different colors and cute cuts and looked neat. I, on the other hand, discovered that I could save time by just tying it back and save money by cutting my bangs myself. Also, if I was in a place to deal with the pain, pulling my hair back tightly into a pony tail, would minimize some of the wrinkles in my forehead.
While these discoveries were positive, there were negative side effects too. Like the lady near me in a restaurant who confided to her tablemate in a stage whisper, “Women past a certain age, shouldn’t have long hair!” While her head was turned to her dining partner, her eyes were definitely on my silver-threaded mane. I almost used it as a whip.
Another negative side effect was that I scared my youngest granddaughter. She popped over to visit and my hair was down on my shoulders in a “Hansel and Gretel witch” sort of way. Once she realized that I wasn’t decked out in a Halloween costume and that she did know me after all, she began to giggle, her little soft hands covering her mouth in glee. “Grandma! You have a mullet!” I looked in the mirror to find Billy Ray Cyrus looking back at me and had a moment of “achy breaky heart.”
And then there was the time that the vacuum cleaner made a grinding sound. Unplugging the machine, I turned it over and found the beater bar was entangled in hair. I removed the beater bar, and after much unrolling, found that only two long hairs were the cause of the malfunction. I’m not even going to bring up the shower drain, but still I did not cut my hair.
All the while, I had hoped that crooked bangs would come into fashion. No matter how I clipped them, one side was always higher than the other. As I attempted adjustments, the bangs just got shorter and shorter until I looked like a preschooler who had gotten scissors out of mom’s sewing box. I attempted to camouflage my mistakes by shaking my head often and fluffing the bangs up a bit so the uneven line wasn’t so obvious.
But my long hair days may be coming to an end. I awoke in a sweaty panic in the middle of the night last night, dreaming that I was being choked by an unknown assailant, only to find that my neck was wrapped in a familiar brown and gray keratin rope of my own making.