Pandemic hairstyles okay, even for women ‘of a certain age’

When the pandemic started, I had just had a short (“brush with a lint brush” short) haircut. My hair continued to grow as the news became direr and the isolation expanded. Hairdressers around the globe closed down, leaving a lot of shaggy and dull colored hair, including mine.

I eventually re-learned how to use my curling iron and blow dryer to keep the quickly disturbing length of hair out of my face. After a month or two of hair growth, I found some old barrettes and clipped the sides back. By spring I was able to use fabric-covered rubber bands to make a stubby pony tail. The stubby pony tail grew and when combined with my short legs, made me look a little like a Shetland pony. Eventually, a braid could be made and one day in the mirror, I saw Willie Nelson looking back at me.

As the isolation became, well, less isolating and we dared move about a little more, friends commented on how long my hair had gotten. After two years, it was nearly to my waist. The hair wasn’t distributed evenly, though. There were spots, especially at the top that clearly didn’t have as many hairs as around the fringe of my head. With strategic brushing, I could keep the shine off my skull in bright lights, but come a wind and my ruse was up. It was safest to keep it in a ponytail.

Eventually there were fewer people like me, with their hair out of control. Beauty shops opened up. People started to have different colors and cute cuts and looked neat. I, on the other hand, discovered that I could save time by just tying it back and save money by cutting my bangs myself. Also, if I was in a place to deal with the pain, pulling my hair back tightly into a pony tail, would minimize some of the wrinkles in my forehead.