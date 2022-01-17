Pay attention – nature gives clues to incoming storms

Growing up with no television, telephone and only a floor stand, large wooden battery operated radio that we boys hardly ever listened to; we watched nature for changing weather clues. One give away was when the mule deer would be out browsing heavily on a bright, sunny, calm winter afternoon. You could bet your last dollar that a blizzard was building, where they’d have to “hole up” in a canyon for a couple of days, cattle will do the same.
Many winter weekends from school, after helping dad with the pasture cattle feeding, we’d strap on our .22 caliber pistols, grab one of dad’s 25-35 lever action rifles and a single shot, bolt action .22 rifle and head out tracking a pair of coyotes in the new snow. Sometimes we’d get so far out in the rough and rugged back country of the badlands, it’d be long after dark before we got back home. I’m sure our folks worried about us more than they let on, but one thing dad always told us was always work your way into the cold winds so you’ll know when it’s time to turn around and come home with it in your back to keep from freezing. We covered many, many miles. We are, all three, about a year-and-a-half to two years apart, me being the youngest. To prove endurance of this, Jim and Chuck both ran on the Dickinson State College long distance track team on the six-mile cross country fall competition and springs one- and two-mile races. My long suit was at high and long jumping and sprints, but I always kept up on our coyote hunts.
The generations before us handed down many “nature signs” of coming weather. A brilliant red sunset meant tomorrow to be very windy. “Sun dogs,” (rainbows around the sun) meant much colder weather coming. A pig spleen had something to do with how tough the coming winter would be, but we weren’t into pigs. A heavy, three-day fog, meant good, heavy rainfall in 60 to 90 days, for a good start on next spring’s grasses, and I’m sure I’ve missed a lot more signs that most of you know.
They’ve come a long way with weather service in our lifetime. With the help of Doppler and radar scans, satellites and meteorites and ocean tides on high, as well as El Nino and jet streams and stars falling from the sky. Winter days are a lot colder now, since they came up with that “wind chill” formula instead of just telling us it’ll be 10 degrees below zero with a 20 mile per hour wind and let us determine the chill.
It baffles me when Lusk and I are out haying and a quick developing storm is brewing on the western horizon on the North Dakota-Montana line. I’ll stop him on his next round and say, “Maybe we’d better button it up for today, it looks like a storm coming.”
He’ll grab his electronic gadget, finger poke its front glass, then show me, “See this blue dot here, that’s us, the storms going to slip by to our north,” as he scrolls the picture on. “We’ll be okay.”
It discombobulates my befuddled mind.
But here are a couple of dead fast clues I’ll put up against all the modern day sophisticated gadgetry in the world. The little town of Sentinel Butte sits on the head waters of Andrews Creek that gathers run off waters to help supply the Little Missouri River at Medora, some 15 miles eastward. The Northern Pacific-Burlington-Santa Fe Railroad caresses its mild terrain on its main line through.
Our ranch is located some 15 to 20 miles north over several paralleling creeks and high ridge divides. The trains stealthily pass us by day and night except on certain days when loud rumbles of their passing is so clear a person would believe they were coming right down our own Wanagan Creek, caused by an atmospheric low pressure. That’s when you can bet your boots and wallet there’s something coming within the next 48 hours. The real clincher comes when we can hear the train whistles as it passes through Sentinel Butte. Duck your head, because in 24 hours a storm will hit, winter or summer, but there’s more.
D.J., our long haired Border Collie. It can be a bright, cloud-free, sunny summer morning and D.J.’s having problems, wild-eyed and panting, he’ll dive under my saddle horse, or at home, try and sneak past the door into the basement. Sure as death and taxes, there’ll be a violent thunderstorm that evening. His long, shaggy hair apparently attracts static electricity.
JoAnn always says, “How can you doubt a dog?”