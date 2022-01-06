Pet allergies, bad childhood experience lead to fears

I was bitten by a dog as a child, which has caused a lifetime fear of them. As an adult, I have developed allergies to both dogs and cats. It’s hard to run away quickly if you are sneezing and your eyes are swelled shut.

Perhaps my inability to be around cats and dogs contributes to my shock at how they are treated in the common American home. I have friends who sleep with dogs every night. (The four legged kind. I’m not making a judgement statement here). Being a farm girl, even without allergies, I wouldn’t think of letting a dog sleep in my bed.

I’ve seen where dogs go and what they lick. Putting that next to my face isn’t something I would relish even though I loved the animal. And people who kiss their pets on the mouth or let them lick their faces? They could just as well take a trip to the dumpster behind an all-you-can-eat-buffet restaurant, to scrounge for food left by others. (I can almost read the hate mail now.)

So it shouldn’t be a surprise what happened to me one day, at a flea market. I encountered a woman pushing a baby carriage. She smiled and I said, “Nice day today isn’t it?” She agreed.

“Angela likes it!’ she said brightly and looked toward the carriage with love in her eyes.

“Awww ....” I say. “How old is Angela?”

“13 months,” the nice lady said.

“Can I take a peak?” I asked, being the crazy-about-babies person that I am.

“Yes. She’s awake,” she said as she gently pulled the blanket down and the hood of the carriage back slightly so I could take a look.