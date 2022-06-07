Prepare today so you aren’t set for a tax tsunami

Dear Michael: We have been watching land sales in the area and now our net estate is getting close to the $23 million allowed. If it were not for the debt we carry – for which we have term insurance to cover – we would really be in trouble. What things should we be thinking about doing in the coming years with our farming son and our other children? – Too Big to Pass

Dear Too Big to Pass: Your situation reminds me of that little chart they kept on the rides for the county fair. If you are this tall, you either can or cannot ride! In your case, you have a growth spurt coming on you have not thought about.

First, everyone buys term insurance from online, or their property casualty insurance agent, or from a banker or bank institution. If your estate is more than $13 million, it is time to look at your estate more closely.

The problem with all the places to buy term insurance is this – these institutions do not understand the effect of having enormous amounts of term insurance inside your estate.

With any life insurance policy, you are the insured AND/OR the premium payor AND/OR the owner and the death benefits are included in your estate for estate tax purposes.

IRS simply states if a person owns or pays for a policy upon themselves or upon their spouse, the death benefit proceeds will be included in the estate of the decedent for estate tax purposes – at the rate of 40 percent.

If you are buying from a bank, the bank first wants to make certain any loans are to be paid off in the event of your death. In other words, you are not really insuring for yourself – you are insuring for the bank and their exposure. A bank institution may not care if this money ends up in your estate for tax purposes.

After your debts are paid at the bank, they may have to loan your heirs new money to pay off the estate taxes. Bank institutions do not like to make the owners outside the estate – say children – because they lose control of that money upon your death if the proceeds go outside the estate.

If you have a taxable estate or are closing in on either the current $23 million or the possible future $13 million in 2025 estate tax credit, you need to restructure your life insurance as soon as possible.

Why? Because IRS has another rule that states if you change the ownership AND premium payor of your current life insurance to someone outside your estate to escape estate taxes, there is a three-year “contemplation of death” rule that states these proceeds are still included at full face value.

This rule only applies to existing life insurance contracts you have. If you have a policy with cash values or if you have health issues since your original contract was issued, and cannot change to new term easily, you may have to go through the three-year wait until the death benefits become excluded.

However, if you have a simple term insurance and your health has not changed since the issuance of the original policy, you are likely better off to start a new policy, have it owned and paid for outside your estate by your children, and your estate will not have to wait three years. Premiums may be slightly higher but usually you add a few years of coverage.

How do your children pay for this policy? If I have a farming son, I will sit him down and tell him he has a new expense he needs to pay. Then the two of you work out how he can afford to pay these premiums. You are both eating out of the same pot you, can make sure he has enough money to pay the premiums.

If you do not have a farming child, then you will have to do an annual gift each year – let us say Christmas time – for an amount a little higher than the premium. Not the exact amount. The child must hold the money for a minimum of 90 days before they pay the premium on their own accord. They cannot tell the IRS you told them to pay the premium because that, again, shows control and ownership.

I hate to tell you, folks, but there is a tax tsunami heading this way and if we do not start preparing our houses to survive, we are going to lose 40 percent or more of what we have built over a lifetime.

Michael Baron provides estate planning guidance at Great Plains Diversified Services in Bismarck, North Dakota. Email him at KeeptheFamilyFarm@gmail.com.

