Public speaking isn’t for everyone – especially me

I got a very sweet note from a reader of this column today. She told me she had heard me speak several years ago. She didn’t mention the “when” and “where,” but it doesn’t really matter. My public speaking experiences were all disasters. Every one of them. So I would like to take this moment to apologize to everyone who attended an event I spoke at and who suffered through having high expectations that were suddenly replaced by an unexpected urge to be home mowing the lawn.

Fear in a speaker isn’t a good thing. Physical illness before and cold chills during, usually don’t get good results. I should have known there was a problem with public speaking from my first invitation to a women’s luncheon decades ago. The audience tried to be polite, but it wasn’t long before they started balancing their checkbooks and making their grocery lists.

There was one sweet elderly lady at that event, however, who was paying rapt attention. She nodded and smiled at me the entire time and though she probably didn’t know it, she helped me get through the ordeal. Afterwards, I sought her out to thank her for being so kind and to tell her how her encouragement helped control my fear. She smiled and said, “What?” I repeated my thanks and she said, “What? I’m sorry dear. I can’t hear a thing anymore.”

Later, there was another public speaking disaster at a large venue. The room was divided by sheer drapery to give it a cozy effect, I suppose. I was trying my best, mistakenly under the impression that if I kept doing public speaking it would get easier and I would get better. That was like giving a paint brush to a monkey and thinking that eventually he could become Rembrandt.

One thing that I am sure every public program experiences are interruptions by cellphones in the audience. There used to be a little embarrassment when a person got a call during a presentation. In my case, it was a welcome relief that night to hear some noise from those in attendance. That is, except for one man who got a call and felt the need to answer his phone. He stood and as he walked away, he spoke in a loud voice that carried better than mine using a microphone.

For some reason, the man thought that going behind the gauzy curtain would give him enough privacy to continue his conversation. At first I tried to keep speaking, but all eyes, including mine, were at the sheer curtain and the shadow of the man behind it, speaking loudly and clearly. Suddenly we all heard him say, “No. No that’s okay. I can talk. I’ve heard this all before anyway.” That caused the only laugh of the evening.

By the final speaking invitation, I had realized that a life on the road as an entertainer was not in the cards. Give me three people, a cup of coffee and an hour and I’ll talk your ear off. Give me a room full of people who have taken the time away from busy lives hoping for a diversion, and I shiver like a wet puppy in winter.

That is why, at that last accepted invitation, I decided to change things a little. I put envelopes with words for prizes under random chairs. Then the person with a specific word under his chair was called to the front to get a prize as I told a related story. In theory, this would deflect attention away from me and might be more fun for the audience. Well, not all theories prove true and I don’t have the best of luck. When I was done, someone held up an unclaimed envelope that was under his chair and asked about his prize. The prize was for a bottle of champagne. Apparently a bride had also taped envelopes under chairs at her wedding reception sometime in the past.

I took the back roads out of town that day when I couldn’t come up with the $50 bottle of champagne. As the city receded in my rearview mirror, I knew that my life in the entertainment industry had officially ended.