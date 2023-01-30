Questions like ‘Are you regular?’ can be a bit personal

New years resolutions are “old year resolutions” to me. I don’t make them until December so I don’t have to honor them very long.
Always claiming to be “too busy” but, in reality, simple bullheadedness pretty much sums up my resolutions. I never started scheduling my annual late fall physical check ups until I was over 70 and then, more times than not, they turned into more of a social event.
When my good friend and rancher, auctioneer, local historian, stage entertainer colleague, bronc rider, old car collector and dinosaur digger, Merle Clark, from the rural Marmarth, N.D., Little Missouri River country was diagnosed with serious health problems, his wife, Linda told me that his medical appointments always seem to turn into a B.S. session with the doctors rather than medical.
True, he loved to visit and tell stories of bygone days of our rough and tumble cultural life style. But it also spilled over into many other walks of life that held his interests. His local area of our badlands has become pretty much the epicenter of the dinosaur digs. A museum in Dickinson, N.D., houses many of them now.
One lasting memory of Merle’s humorous pranks goes roughly like this, which I may have a bit twisted up from the way he told me, but the climax is accurate. While assisting in a paleontology dig in his home vicinity, the crew discovered an ancient turtle reptile skeleton just before dark. So the next morning’s excitement would be to carefully unearth and mold cast to preserve it for shipment to their lab. I can’t recall when his premeditation commenced, but Merle was down at a slough by the river at daybreak where he knew of a turtle habitat. In securing one, he beat it to the day’s turtle dig sight and placed it under some soft earth next to its aboriginal ancestors just before the crew arrived, then stood back watching with a “cat like” smirk on his face.
What’s the old saying? “If you see a turtle on top a post, it didn’t get there without help.” So it stands to reason that if you dig up a live turtle in a historic reptile dig, it also had help.
One of the greatest honors that I ever had in my life came about when Merle personally asked that I recite his obituary at his “Farewell Party.” Merle, we all miss you.
Oh, I’ve had an entire career of medical appointments that started at six years of age that has now spread a score over half a century. All of the early-on ones were to treat broken bones. A right arm. A left arm, a left elbow, two ribs (twice), an ankle, a hand, a shoulder and my neck and so forth, so much that I’d jokingly say I’d receive birthday cards from E.R.
Later came all the total joint replacements of a knee, both hips and a shoulder plus a knee A.C.L. and the other shoulder rebuilt. There were two head concussions that I remember coming back from, but Lusk and JoAnn claim there were at least two more – but the funny thing is, I don’t remember them. When I was 20, I was careless of how my body felt, now with so much artificial hardware installed, my body has no feeling of how I feel.
Oh, yeah, there was also a collapsed lung from a bull conflict.
One time when JoAnn and I were first married, I purchased some feed oats from our good friends, Norb and Laura Bares and their son Earl. They lived on the edge of Beach, N.D., but their main farming interests were a dozen or so miles south at “five points” near Golva, N.D. It was 95 degrees in August as Earl and I entered the old wooden grain bin structure to scoop shovel clean out the floor and remaining corners as heavy blue/green dust clogged the air of spoilage from driving rains through the wall cracks. I wound up in the Beach Hospital with summer dust pneumonia. Earl was tougher than me and came out okay.
At the time, their head and only doctor, Hans Van Trompe, from Sweden, was of very high respect. He had that little hospital plumb full of patients, so much so that the only rooms available for us were in the maternity ward. My roommate was Golva native, 91-year-old Al Irons, and what a character! He was hospitalized for stomach trouble and said it made him pretty nervous when they roomed him in the O.B.
I lost my sense of smell over the ordeal, but I think I still smell okay.
My latest physical was impressive of how many community folks care about me. As my doctor was going down the checklist of questions, the “are you regular” question came up.
I responded, “Why yes, I’m amazed of how much our local community cares about me, even all the restaurant waitresses ask, “Are you regular, or decaf?”