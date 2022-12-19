Quick witted comebacks are a healthy diversion

Lusk is a champion at it – sure I’m partial, he’s JoAnn’s and my son – but give credit where credit is due. Basic common sense comebacks are born of a humorous mentality of simplicity that deflates highly thought out statements.
Humor was a daily “survival” handed down for generations in our family to offset the difficulties of year in and year out trying times of the many ups and downs of our way of life, deep in the western North Dakota badlands. It brings your mind back to a positive attitude from most devastating events.
Humor cheats the psychiatrist out of a living. It teaches you to enjoy a hard day’s work rather than dreading it. It teaches you to treat your livestock – horses, cattle, dogs and cats – with respect and kindness rather than temper flares of clubbing and beatings to vent frustration of their unjust comeuppance.
I’ve seen too much of it in my life-long ranching career. You’ll even find you will like yourself better. Also, your livestock will be much more willing to adhere to your demands rather that rebelling.
How’s that for starters, and I have never set in on even a single psychiatry class. My views came from daily observations of nature – both primates and non-primates.
Humor wasn’t just in our family alone, as many other neighbors and acquaintances were also blessed with it. A few that I was around that first come to mind are Jim Tescher, for starters. He and his family neighbored us to the north. We traded branding and shipping help as well as social visits in the off-season of meals, card playing and making sausage, plus I worked for him right out of high school. Jim was hard driving and intense, but always had time to throw in some humor on a daily basis.
Con (Buzz) Short, another neighbor, nearly always climaxed a situation with humor. One of his most memorable quotes came when someone would pull off some “hair brained” blunder. Buzz, a college graduate himself would say, “He must have had at least four years of college to come up with that.” He always enjoyed light hearted, back-and-forth banter.
My great cowboy poet friend, Jess Howard, from over Montana way, had a natural ability with “one liners” that left you chuckling a week later. And let’s not leave out our long-time neighbor who is now retired, George Wolf, a champion with his extremely dry humor that does the same. I’ve always looked forward to conversing with them, as well as many more I haven’t mentioned.
Here are two of Lusk’s most recent humorous “quick comebacks” that brings your mind back to reality. When school started this fall there were wild rumors and gossip floating around that the faculty might be forced to install litter boxes for those that identify as a cat. Landry, Lusk’s son, is a high school freshman. He told his dad if that happens he’s quitting school and staying home to be home schooled.
Lusk’s quick response was, “No, you’re going to school, but on the first day I want you to walk into the principal’s office and declare that you identify yourself as a dog and demand they install fire hydrants in the halls.”
Besides ranching, Lusk owns and operates a daily oil-field “gauging and pumping” service here in our Williston Basin badlands. One day he was on the phone with a company field operational manager from Oklahoma. Concluding their business conversation, the company executive, impressed with Lusk’s work said, “I’ll take you out to a steak dinner the next time I’m up there.”
Lusk’s quick response was, “Thanks, but I just grab dinner on the run, supper is my main meal.”
With typical southern culture the executive replied, “Oh, we refer dinner to our evening meal, noon is just lunch.”
Lusk came back with, “Okay, but the last time you were up here, I noticed that you must be a man of faith by the cross you had hanging on your mirror. Was Jesus at his Last Dinner or was it his Last Supper?”
The company man laughed and said, “Well, I guess you got me on that one.”