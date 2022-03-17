Recent ordeal a prime example of why I don’t like to shop

I don’t like to shop. I’m not good at it. I avoid going shopping until it is inevitable. Today it was inevitable.
It became apparent I needed to shop when the garage door opener died. And because I’m a wimp, I can’t open the garage door by hand, even though it is a single door. My upper arms, while massive, are filled with popcorn and Hershey bars, not muscle.
So I shopped yesterday to buy a new garage door opener. As I unpacked the opener, two bolts were missing from the contents. Two vital bolts which were supposed to be in the box and for which I did not have any substitutes.
After eliminating the possibility that I had dropped bolts, did not know what I was looking for, had left them in the packing, had intentionally hid them in order to make my spouse’s day as miserable as possible, or had knowingly purchased a defective product, I promised to remedy the situation by going shopping again, immediately, so we could get the job finished.
The traffic was heavy by the time I got to the city. I had some other things I had to purchase that could not be bought locally, so I decided to do it all in one trip. One of the things I needed was a tool box to organize my chaotic tool system. I stopped at Walmart, and using only low pricing as criteria, I put a large plastic tool box in my cart. Having purchased defective products in the past, I decided to open the toolbox before getting to the checkout to make sure it didn’t have cracks or chipped corners.
The latch was a little different than I expected. I attempted to open the toolbox by pulling at the prongs and then there were some extrusions of plastic that looked like possibilities and I tried those too. After fiddling with it for a little bit I entertained the fact that perhaps the latch was defective, but there was no other that size on the shelf.
I found a Walmart worker on the next aisle and asked her for help figuring out how to open this tool chest. She picked it up, turned it around and unlatched it instantly. I had been trying to work on the hinge side. I was so embarrassed and she laughed as hard as I have ever heard anyone laugh! I slinked away.
When I got to Lowe’s, I looked at the enormous array of bolts and tried to find the 8-32x7/16 that I needed. I finally found an employee that was busy trying to get a cute little co-worker to go out with him, so my timing was bad for him. It seemed perfect for her. She instantly said, “He will help you.”
He reluctantly left her side and as she walked away, he called out to her, “I’ll catch you later and maybe we can go out.” She didn’t respond and he had a goofy grin on his face like he had just won, but I could tell that he had just lost. To any female, it was obvious that his determination did not match her disinterest. I didn’t want to tell him about his failure as I needed him to find the 8-32x7/16 bolt and didn’t want his eyes clouded up with tears while he did that.
The employee looked and looked for the correct size bolt. I was physically and emotionally exhausted by this time, having fought rush hour traffic, four solid horn beepings and several skids through premature red lights.
I told him, “I’m going to cry if you can’t find one,” picturing the mess I’d left laid out on the garage floor.
After looking for some time he said, “I guess we don’t carry that size.”
I said, “What about an 8-32x1/2? Or an 8-32x3/4 ?” Thinking that I have to go home with something and maybe these would work.
After another lengthy search, the 8-32x3/4 was found. I said, “Just for good measure, I’m going to buy 1/2-inch ones too.” Again, another search. Finally, he found a package, a bit crunched and taped up, of the 1/2-inch size and he handed it to me.
“It’s the only one we seem to have,” he said apologetically.
At the checkout, I pointed out the damaged package. “There are only five bolts in here and there are supposed to be 12.”
“That’s correct. Do you still want it?” the clerk asked.
“Can I get a discount because of the missing bolts?” I asked.
“Nope.”
I had no choice. There were no other 1/2-inch bolts. And if these don’t work, I am not going shopping again in the foreseeable future. That garage door can stay open until the day I die.