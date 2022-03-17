Recent ordeal a prime example of why I don’t like to shop

I don’t like to shop. I’m not good at it. I avoid going shopping until it is inevitable. Today it was inevitable.

It became apparent I needed to shop when the garage door opener died. And because I’m a wimp, I can’t open the garage door by hand, even though it is a single door. My upper arms, while massive, are filled with popcorn and Hershey bars, not muscle.

So I shopped yesterday to buy a new garage door opener. As I unpacked the opener, two bolts were missing from the contents. Two vital bolts which were supposed to be in the box and for which I did not have any substitutes.

After eliminating the possibility that I had dropped bolts, did not know what I was looking for, had left them in the packing, had intentionally hid them in order to make my spouse’s day as miserable as possible, or had knowingly purchased a defective product, I promised to remedy the situation by going shopping again, immediately, so we could get the job finished.

The traffic was heavy by the time I got to the city. I had some other things I had to purchase that could not be bought locally, so I decided to do it all in one trip. One of the things I needed was a tool box to organize my chaotic tool system. I stopped at Walmart, and using only low pricing as criteria, I put a large plastic tool box in my cart. Having purchased defective products in the past, I decided to open the toolbox before getting to the checkout to make sure it didn’t have cracks or chipped corners.