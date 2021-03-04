Reflections on the past year and what I’ve learned

I’ve had more time to reflect on things this past year, than perhaps at any other time in my life. With all that extra thinking, these are the things I’ve learned:

– Face masks don’t even look funny on people anymore. I guess we can get used to just about anything.

– Husbands don’t know much until they get married. For example, I heard a woman in the grocery store tell her husband that he didn’t drink whole milk. She informed him that he drinks skim milk. He probably didn’t know that until he was married.

– Most men twist a twist tie on bread wrappers in the opposite direction than most women do.

– There are actually only two kinds of visible people – those who are conservative and those who are liberal. Anyone in between is probably busy going to work.

– Youthful experiences do not always predict success or failure as an adult. Sometimes even the laziest kid grows up to pay taxes.

– The sweet female voice on the GPS can send you in a very wrong direction. The word “recalculating” is not a good enough apology.

– If you have a lot of time on your hands you do one of three things: You finish up projects around the house, you whine a lot, or you forward silly email.

– Some people need to know everything there is to know about other people by asking nosy questions – either they are preparing for an attack or they have lost their own sense of adventure.

– Your adult children will take their own sweet time about responding to your text messages. However, if you don’t respond to their text messages within the hour, they call an ambulance.