Reflections on the past year and what I’ve learned

I’ve had more time to reflect on things this past year, than perhaps at any other time in my life. With all that extra thinking, these are the things I’ve learned:
– Face masks don’t even look funny on people anymore. I guess we can get used to just about anything.
– Husbands don’t know much until they get married. For example, I heard a woman in the grocery store tell her husband that he didn’t drink whole milk. She informed him that he drinks skim milk. He probably didn’t know that until he was married.
– Most men twist a twist tie on bread wrappers in the opposite direction than most women do.
– There are actually only two kinds of visible people – those who are conservative and those who are liberal. Anyone in between is probably busy going to work.
– Youthful experiences do not always predict success or failure as an adult. Sometimes even the laziest kid grows up to pay taxes.
– The sweet female voice on the GPS can send you in a very wrong direction. The word “recalculating” is not a good enough apology.
– If you have a lot of time on your hands you do one of three things: You finish up projects around the house, you whine a lot, or you forward silly email.
– Some people need to know everything there is to know about other people by asking nosy questions – either they are preparing for an attack or they have lost their own sense of adventure.
– Your adult children will take their own sweet time about responding to your text messages. However, if you don’t respond to their text messages within the hour, they call an ambulance.
– Lately I have one less meal to plan for each day. The medications pretty much take up the breakfast requirement.
– Now when I’ve got the time to go for a walk, my knees tend to want to stay home. My bathroom scale tries to encourage them, but then my feet get involved in the argument and before I know it, my recliner tilts up and the blanket has crawled up to my shoulders.
– There’s beauty in every day as long as you stay away from mirrors.
– Not everyone is a good vaccination giver. I should have been suspicious when I went to a drive-through vaccine clinic to get my first COVID-19 shot. The guy wielding the needle had a wrench and a grease rag in his back pocket. He might have been picking up a few bucks giving vaccines on his lunch break.
– It’s good advice to keep your car’s tank half full. I think that also applies to snacking for stomachs.
– We aren’t in control of our lives. Otherwise we would win the lottery, accurately predict the weather, and golf below par.
– As you get older, there are parts on you that will jiggle no matter what you do.
– Age is no longer defined by mobility or health or even years. It is defined by our knowledge of cryptocurrency, technological advancements and our ability to create engaging Tic-Toc videos.
– There are always things to look forward to. However, it is a little disconcerting if taking a nap is one of them.
– The trick to city driving is to stay in the right lane, drive slow, ignore honking horns and ignore the warning that you are in a right-turn-only lane. The shoulder of the road can be quite accommodating most of the time.
– We don’t handle isolation very well. Why we think we would make good company for someone else if we don’t even like to spend time with ourselves, is beyond me.
– We don’t like to be told what to do. The contrary nature of humans is a little like trying to fish a piece of egg shell out of a cracked egg in the frypan. It moves in just the opposite direction than you want it to move.
Well, that’s about all I learned this past year. It might be best if I never have this much time to think about things again.