Remember, celebrate that we live in the greatest country

I love the United States of America, flaws and all. I have always felt this way, but the feeling has become stronger over the past year.

Since last winter I have been tutoring English as a second language online to adults in other countries. It is my students who have made me even more patriotic. Some of my students were quarantined for two months recently. They were not allowed to step out of the door of their apartments. Every day a government agent would come to the door and give them a Covid test – the one with the long stick that goes far into the nose. After that, they received a ration of food. Some suspected that perhaps the ration was less than intended for them and a portion may have found its way onto a black market.

Those quarantined could not even sit on a chair outside of the apartment building or walk in the hallway without facing arrest. I was the only outsider some of them had seen in weeks. That in itself, shows the tragedy of the situation. And to show the profound difference between their country and mine, I had complained about the discomfort of wearing a mask in a country that left it mainly up to me how I protected myself and others during the pandemic. And it supplied me with free vaccines. Free. And I didn’t have to be a dignitary, a government worker or supply additional money under the table to get one either. And I could refuse it if I wanted to.

My students ask me questions that remind me how much I love living in this country. I told them I was planting my garden last month and they said that they can only dream of having a garden. One of them had a pot of dirt in a window where she grew a pepper plant. She rubs the leaves sometimes so she can smell the “perfume of the green.”

One week I was met with students who were extremely excited because there was a holiday looming. They would get five days in a row off from work! Of course they had to work the weekends before and after “as compensation days.” I didn’t have the heart to tell them that they were actually only getting one day off from work.

That same week, the pregnancy leave was explained to me by one young mother. She told me that sometimes women have a baby so they can get a rest from work. Personally, I’ve never found having a baby to be restful, but it told me how difficult and long the days of a worker in some countries really are when 2 a.m. feedings seemed like a vacation.

“The government tells us we can even get up to 10 weeks off when we have a baby!” said this young mother. Before adding, “But of course, they do not hold our jobs for us and we lose any promotions we may have earned, but that is to be expected.”

Unions are not allowed. Bargaining is unheard of. Equal pay for equal work isn’t even in the vocabulary. For many of them, a 40 hour work week sounds like a cruise on the French Riviera.

“Do you get to go anywhere in the United States or do you have to apply to the government to go between one state and another?” I’ve been asked that more than once.

“We can travel anywhere we want to travel,” I tell them.

“But you have mass shootings,” one told me, wanting to point out that the United States was not perfect.

“We have problems,” I admitted. “Bad people find ways of doing bad things.”

“We don’t allow guns in our country,” this student told me, proudly.

“What do bad people in your country use, for example, when they steal something from someone else?”

“They use a knife. Or a sword.” He then proceeded to tell me about some gory incidents near him where several people were murdered by knives. “But they don’t run people down with a car either, like I’ve read about in some places.”

“Do you have a car?” I asked him, hoping to change the subject.

“No,” he said. He didn’t even personally know anyone who had a car of their own.

Why I was fortunate enough to be born here in the best place on earth while others have to struggle with strict controls, scarcity and can only dream of a garden? I don’t know.

This Fourth of July, I am reminding myself that freedom comes with responsibility and I must not become so complacent or whiny about things when in other parts of the world those same things would just be tiny bumps on a mountainous road.