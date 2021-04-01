Respected farmer/conservationist passes, but not his influence

Paul W. Johnson, the former head of the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and Iowa’s Department of Natural Resources after that, passed away Feb. 15 this year at age 79. He influenced many farmers and non-farmers alike with his conservation-minded approach to agriculture.

Just last month my Farm and Ranch Life article reviewed Johnson’s thoughts, as well as those of three other panelists (including me) that were presented at the 1991 conference of the National Association for Rural Mental Health. The panel discussed sustainable and conventional agriculture, research about these methods of farming, and implications for the mental well-being of agricultural people and their rural communities.

In January this year I asked the panelists to compare how agriculture and the mental health of agricultural producers have changed during the 30 years since 1991. Many significant changes in agriculture have occurred that I did not fully report in last month’s article, and for which Johnson helped lay the foundation, including the following:

The terms, organic and regenerative farming, have largely replaced sustainable farming; the use of the terms, conventional and industrial-model farming have remained mostly the same

Regenerative farming includes certified organic farming methods but may also include conventional practices that facilitate conservation, such as targeted herbicide application, minimal tillage, planting cover crops, and crop rotation; regenerative agriculture incorporates these practices as well as rotational grazing, reduction of all pesticide use while allowing natural selection and resistance to disease to occur, allowing manure from pastured animals to become part of the soil biome, and more.