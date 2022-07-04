Rodeo and parade season in North Dakota is heating up

It’s time for rodeos and parade celebrations in North Dakota. Dickinson always has a multiple day celebration called the Rough Rider Days in honor of Teddy Roosevelt’s Rough Riders of rag-tag cowboys. There’s a big parade and three consecutive rodeos in their new state-of-the-art facility. JoAnn and I always manage to get to at least one.
Mandan, along with Killdeer, which is also enjoying its new spacious arena, are a couple of North Dakota’s oldest and premier rodeos and parades.
The early August “Match of Champions” at Home on the Range near Sentinel Butte is a preview of the Las Vegas National Finals of the world’s top saddle bronc riders up against the rankest horses on earth. The final “short go” can’t be topped anywhere. The hillside camaraderie of friendships is just whipped cream topping on the dessert.
Great memories of the long running unique Taylor Horsefest are many. It ran annually for 25 years from 1994 to 2018. The little town sits on old U.S. Highway 10, some 15 miles east of Dickinson. No motorized vehicles were allowed within city limits all day long. The incoming public had to park at the outskirts of town and either walk in or ride on a team-drawn wagon.
All sorts of horse related booths and games took place. A horseshoe tournament ran all afternoon, followed by a huge public meal and an outside stage show of fine western music in the evening. I had the honor of emceeing it a time or two.
I have always marveled over the local musical talent they produced. Several generations of fabulous singers and musicians are raised there. The “Saturday Night Gang” was a big part of keeping the tradition alive, as whoever could get away to come in and jam every Saturday night, helped pass it down. I’ve never witnessed anything like it in all my travels.
The 10 a.m. horse parade was huge, having to wind around through residential districts to fit in the small village. It consisted of horses and horse-drawn equipment only, nothing else was allowed.
People are also reading…
I have a personal problem of hauling my saddle horse to town just to ride down the street then halter hang it on the side of the stock trailer for hours as other events take place, so Lowell Larsen of the local “Stark and Dunn” trio put me on his flatbed team drawn wagon.
I stopped at a Dickinson drug store on my way and asked the girl how many bags of candy I’d need to throw out to the kids at a parade. She asked me how long the parade was, I said, “two blocks long,” she replied, “get two bags.” As Lowell started out with his team he looked around and noticed me opening up a bag of candy.
He said, “Hey, you can’t throw candy in an all-horse parade, it’s against the law due to liabilities of a child running under a horse and getting hurt.”
As the parade started those sad-faced little tykes were getting to me, so I’d sneak candy off to them. With the first sack empty, I was just ripping open the second one when Lowell spotted me.
“Hey, I said you can’t throw candy in an all-horse parade,” as he whirled halfway around and, with his one free arm, grabbed the full bag and gave it a heave. One little boy’s eyes nearly popped out of his head as he grabbed it. I’ve often wondered if that little guy bugged his parents to take in every parade coming up for the rest of the summer.
The biggest parade I was ever in took place at Ogden, Utah. July 23 -24 is sort of an unofficial “Utah Fourth of July,” where the entire state, government offices as well, shuts down to celebrate. I was booked in for two nights to share the main stage with the likes of Cowboy Poet Andy Nelson from Pinedale, Wyo., and singers Joanie Harms of Oregon and California’s Curley Mussgrove.
From our downtown hotel, we were escorted many miles out to the south edge of the city where we loitered as they organized the massive parade. We boarded a couple horse-drawn buggies and proceeded for the two and a half hours through downtown Ogden.
I had the privilege of meeting and visiting with Cotton Rosser, one of rodeo’s most famous stock contractors from Marysville, Calif., who was supplying the rough stock there. As we shook hands he was absent his right thumb. When JoAnn and I returned home our neighbors, Jim and Loretta Tescher, stopped in for a visit. I mentioned Cotton Rosser’s missing thumb. Jim said, “You’ve got the right guy, I was at the rodeo when he lost it in a saddle horn dally.”
There is our great local parade at Medora that has a lot of variety for large crowds to enjoy. Teddy Roosevelt portrayals are always a large part of it. Now, with the Theodore Roosevelt Library gaining steam and our resident Joe Wigums nightly portrayals at the Medora Musical, I’m guessing if they held a Teddy Roosevelt “Look Alike” contest and Teddy himself showed up, he’d finish no higher than fourth.