We all want a happy life. We seek ways to be happy by observing happy people or reading self-help books or watching television shows like Dr. Phil. I’ve always suspected the elusive happiness magic button might be singular, simple and obvious, but I just could not get a grasp on it.

Now I have found it: The key to happiness. I’m sharing it with you here so that you don’t have to waste your time trying other things in your search for happiness. Ready for the great reveal? (drumroll please). The secret ... the magic ... the proven key to finding happiness ... is simply having low expectations.

Think about it. When a baby is born, the parents look at that infant and think, “This could be the next president of the United States! This baby is going to be a doctor! My baby will grow up to be a titan of industry!” Then later, when the child quits high school and decides to find himself by hitchhiking across the country, the parents are disappointed.

Now think about if the parent had started with low expectations. They look at the newborn baby and say, “I hope you finish the 8th grade and eventually move out of the house.” And then later when that child makes it to the 11th grade before dropping out and not only leaves the house but doesn’t even leave a forwarding address, the parents say, “Wow! My kid attended high school and has a passion for travel.” And they are happy. The lower the expectation, the more chances there are for a higher happiness level.

It doesn’t have to be a big thing like a baby though. You can have low expectations for simple things like what might lay ahead in the day. Wrong thinking would be, “I hope I get all the laundry done and get the entire house cleaned today.” Right thinking would be, “I’m going to try to make my bed today.” When you accomplish what you set out to do, you are so much happier. The likelihood of making the bed is much higher than getting the laundry done and the house cleaned in the same day. After making your bed, happiness will fill you because the rest of the day is your own. Nothing more is expected.

I think low expectations in marriage could cut the divorce rate to nearly zero. If you enter a marriage with the expectation that your spouse will remain slim and attractive, what are your odds? Not too good in my general observations. If you enter a marriage with the expectation that you’ll be happy if you can both fit into the car and that you have the energy to take a shower a couple of times a week, you will probably have a better level of happiness.

If you enter a marriage expecting that your new spouse will share all of your hopes and dreams, all the finances, the cooking and all the housework as well as your love of travel, you are just setting yourself up for misery. Those kinds of expectations are unrealistic. Anticipating a life of drudgery, however, will bring moments of happiness when suddenly your spouse carries his plate to the kitchen sink after supper.

Practice low expectations and I guarantee you will be happier. Want your mother-in-law to like you? Instead settle for not being poisoned at Thanksgiving. Want nice jewelry for a Christmas gift? Think about getting that plunger that is needed for the downstairs bathroom instead. Think you want intelligent conversation and a revelation of your spouse’s deepest feelings and thoughts? Be prepared to settle for a grunt when you pass the mashed potatoes and a snort of laughter when you watch old reruns of “Everybody Loves Raymond” on television.

Low expectations are the key to happiness. Try them in everything you do. Take this column for example. If you thought it might be worthwhile to read, well, that was a mistake.

If your expectation was that it contains words and complete sentences? Well, there my friends, is another example of how low expectations can work to make you happy.