Set up will so as not to cross wires with heirs

Dear Michael: We set up a plan 10 years ago whereby we transferred our land to our children, and they agreed the one who is farming will rent the land from them or buy back the land in the future. He purchased life insurance on us at the time to pay for the land. If he cannot pay them, then he is permitted to pay the same rents as he pays to us for 20 years. Does this sound like a plan which would work today? Crossing Heirs.

Dear Crossing Heirs: It might have worked had you and your husband had the good sense to die within two or three years. The children would still be cognizant of your wishes. Based on what I can read into your question, there was never a formal agreement signed by the children as to how much they could charge their farming brother for the land – either in rent or purchase price.

Not to say that I have not seen dozens of plans whereby it specifies the farming child can buy the land from their siblings at a set price and this is designated in a will. This is a poor way to word this in your will.

Once the land is given to the children and my will states my farming child can buy this land from them, I have created a legal problem. As owners they have rights. What happens if the price of land has risen so high that each non-farming child decides they would rather take this to court than sell the land at half price? What happens if one of my children dies? Are their heirs bound to the same agreement? What happens if the federal government changes the step-up basis rules and now my non-farming children will have to pay capital gains taxes when they sell? Would a judge state this is a reasonable argument by the non-farming heirs and void your will?