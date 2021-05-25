Set up will so as not to cross wires with heirs

Dear Michael: We set up a plan 10 years ago whereby we transferred our land to our children, and they agreed the one who is farming will rent the land from them or buy back the land in the future. He purchased life insurance on us at the time to pay for the land. If he cannot pay them, then he is permitted to pay the same rents as he pays to us for 20 years. Does this sound like a plan which would work today? Crossing Heirs.
Dear Crossing Heirs: It might have worked had you and your husband had the good sense to die within two or three years. The children would still be cognizant of your wishes. Based on what I can read into your question, there was never a formal agreement signed by the children as to how much they could charge their farming brother for the land – either in rent or purchase price.
Not to say that I have not seen dozens of plans whereby it specifies the farming child can buy the land from their siblings at a set price and this is designated in a will. This is a poor way to word this in your will.
Once the land is given to the children and my will states my farming child can buy this land from them, I have created a legal problem. As owners they have rights. What happens if the price of land has risen so high that each non-farming child decides they would rather take this to court than sell the land at half price? What happens if one of my children dies? Are their heirs bound to the same agreement? What happens if the federal government changes the step-up basis rules and now my non-farming children will have to pay capital gains taxes when they sell? Would a judge state this is a reasonable argument by the non-farming heirs and void your will?
First, had you put in your will that your son can buy the land from your estate for a set price, then you would have a will that would not be contested. At death, if he pays the set price to your estate there would be no argument – unless one of the children was the Personal Representative. Then, s/he could make all the above arguments to a judge representing the estate.
In your case, you have already transferred this land to your children – via a life estate I assume.
However, at the time of transfer there was no buy-sell agreement stating how your farming child could buy the land with his non-farming siblings. If they did not agree to these terms in writing, then he has no leg to stand on.
At the time of death, the siblings will come to him – and to an auctioneer – to determine the Fair Market Value of the land. It will be one of those auctions where your son is sitting in the back, listens to all the bids and then has the option to match the high bid – which could set off another round of bidding. Unless he is truly wealthy, he will never be able to outbid those who are.
Second, you said he could buy the land by paying rent to your other children by paying the same amount of rent to them as he paid to you.
As a non-farm sibling, the only way I would agree to this is if I would hold the title to the land during this 20 years. As such, your farming son is going to be paying you rent for your lifetimes and then another 20 years on top of that before he even gets full title to the land. He could be 70 or 80 by the time that happens.
In addition, during this 20-year period post death, it gives the non-farm heirs time to think about the value of the land versus the rent they are receiving. If a non-farm owner is unhappy with this amount, they would merely raise the rent to the point whereby the brother would be unable to pay it.
How can they do this? Easy, all they must do is get a competing, bona fide bid for the rent on the land and take this to court and argue that is what the brother should be paying and they would likely win.
It was good your son purchased life insurance on you at the time to pay for the buyout. However, farmland has increased three-fold since that time, and he will be fortunate if the amount he insured you for pays for a small down-payment when he goes to the bank to buy out the land.
Remember, your will is not creating a law that must be followed. It is your directions to your children and, as such, directions can be changed if circumstances change – which they have.
If you are in a situation similar to this, talk with an estate planner. It may not be too late to sort all this out.
Michael Baron provides estate planning guidance at Great Plains Diversified Services in Bismarck, North Dakota. Email him at KeeptheFamilyFarm@gmail.com.