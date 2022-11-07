Smarting off usually results in getting put in your place

I recall a funny story of one of our presidents and his wife on the day before election. I can’t recall which one it was, maybe you “electronic historians” can flush it out, but anyway the story goes that he was so confident in victory that he jokingly “smarted off” to his wife saying, “Well, tomorrow you’ll be waking up with the President of the United States.” She quietly responded, “I’ll go pack my bags.”
One time JoAnn and I were in Bismarck on business and noticed our very own North Dakotan, Virgil Hill, the light heavy weight champion of the world was signing autographs at one of the malls. “Quick Silver” was one of the most active in defending his title and, to me, I’ll put him in the top three of history along with Bob Foster and the “Old Mongoose” Archie Moore. My neighbor’s son Troy and I took in Virgil’s title fight on a closed circuit screen at the Medora Community Center when he fought “The Hit Man” Tommy Hearns. It was extremely close and I personally felt not justified in a title transfer, but that’s boxing behind the scene.
I’ve been a life-long fan and student of the pugilists, but mostly in the heavyweight division of boxing’s greatest era which involved Ali, Liston, Chuvalo, Quarry, Shavers, Foley, Cooper, Norton, Frazier, Forman, Patterson, Ellis, Young, Mathis, Douglas, Tyson, London, Mildenburger, Bugner, Williams, Terrell, Lyle, Bonavena, Wepner, Holmes, Holeyfield and many more. I have bios and autobiography books on a lot of them.
After shaking hands and a brief visit with Virgil, JoAnn and I started walking away when I “smarted off.”
“Gosh, he’s a lot smaller than me; I’ll bet I could whip him.”
Without breaking stride and still checking out flyer sales banners she nonchalantly said, “Go for it big boy.”
I came back with, “Hey, just because I don’t look stupid don’t mean I ain’t.”
She followed up with, “Yes, but you don’t have to keep proving it.”
This leads me to a very interesting scenario – that undiagnosed dyslexia that I keep hammering on. Cassius Clay (Muhammad Ali) went through life with a severe case of it. I’m extremely well read on his entire life, having nearly 30 bio and autobiographies on the “Greatest.” I’ve also watched him and others train at Angelo Dundee’s (Angelo Mirena) Fifth Street, second story gym in Miami Beach, Fla.
I’ll stand toe-to-toe with any historian about Cassius. He hated school and struggled with reading. He was shy and bashful, yes, really, especially around girls. His later boasting and loud mouth came only in public in front of the press to sell tickets to his fights and intimidate his foe. In private he was a polite, fun-loving jokester.
Hungry for attention and a place in the world he excelled at “smarting off” physically performing daring bicycle and other athletic stunts. Scientists believe that dyslexia is relatively common among entrepreneurs and leaders, especially in people who show a knack for creative thinking of veering off the mainstream. They go on to say dyslexia can be an advantage to exhibit exceptional visual talents to counteract their classroom short comings, explaining his mastery in the squared circle.
Do you see where I am going with this? Given the opportunity I, too, may have been the heavyweight champion of the world! Laugh if you must, you’re justified. I was that same kid, I hated school because I fought reading, many words came backwards to me, plus I was very bashful and shy, especially around girls. I satisfied my craving for attention by performing physical “goof off” stunts and excelling in sports.
Hey, try this on for size. At the 1958 Golden Gloves Tournament of Champions at Chicago, Francis Turley, a 5’8” stout-built, ranch kid from Roundup, Mont., spotted a flaw in Cassius’ attack and knocked him flat on his back on the canvas in the second round, but Cassius beat the count and then returned the favor and won the three round decision.
One fall, when I walked up to our good natured bank teller to deposit our annual calf sales check I smarted off as I handed it to her, teasingly saying, “Hey, how’d you like to run off to Arizona with me for the winter.”
She looked at me, looked down at the check, then looked back at me again and laughingly said, “That’s nowhere near enough.”
Yes, I read a lot now, all nonfiction and very, very slowly. Some people can read five books a day – it takes me five days to read a book. I am very proud of my vast, well-kept personal library in my den. Maybe it’s a subconscious conquering of my past, I don’t know.
The categories are “across the board” of baseball, mostly the Dodgers; boxing, mostly on Ali; the outlaw and lawmen of the Old West; the Texas trail drives; history of our early-day ranching in the badlands; natural, as well as man-made, disasters; the worldwide canal era, Suez and Panama; the Civil War era; professional rodeo; presidential politics; a very well-documented book of the F.B.I.’s debauchery on the Weaver family at Ruby Ridge, Idaho, and one called “Mystery Stocks the Prairie,” of the late 1970’s satanic cattle mutilations in our area.
I take notes all along and “wear out” my Atlas in the process. I still struggle with the big words and quickly ask JoAnn what they say and mean.
She says, “Why don’t you look them up in the dictionary?”
I “smart off” by saying, “Ya, but I’ve gotta keep proving it, remember.”