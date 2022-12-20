So this is Christmas – a sad family farm saga

Dear Michael: I know you are a strong advocate for the family farmer, but so am I. Through the years, I and my sisters have agreed with our parents about protecting the family farm for our brother. They set up a life estate, so the property is protected from Medicaid and my brother never has to worry.

They’ve always told us “The farm goes to your brother and you girls will inherit the money we have set aside. It is a substantial amount!” Even though we knew by the time we divided it up, no one was getting anything substantial.

My father and mother always rented to my brother at a very low rate. This allowed my brother to use the extra money he didn’t pay in rent to buy other property. Now, his separate property is as much as Dad and Mom’s property.

Unfortunately, over the years, my parents always felt like they had enough in the bank, they didn’t raise the rent and my brother never offered.

My parents are now both quite elderly and I can tell you the results of their planning. My brother is a multi-millionaire – both in assets and savings. My father developed Alz­heimer’s and now requires care. The rent being paid does not cover the costs of caring for my father and my mother has been dipping into the savings to keep everything together. They had a small nursing home policy but paid only $100 per day or $36,500/year and the costs of care are close to $150,000 per year.

We all came home last Christmas and my eldest sister sat with Mom and went through the books and the costs. Then we had a Christmas family get-together, as we do every year, and my sister brought up the fact Mom would run out of savings in another two years.

My brother popped off and said this wasn’t a problem for him as his assets were protected. True, but not a wise thing to say at the moment.

My eldest sister was upset and asked why the non-farming children had to bear all the costs of Dad’s care by using the savings that had been earmarked to go to them eventually from the estate. My sister told my brother that he should be equally, if not more, responsible for these costs for Dad as he seems to be a 10-fold benefactor over the other children. My brother responded by saying he had those assets because “he had worked hard for them!”

That was like throwing gasoline on the fire. By saying this, he implied Dad and Mom had not helped him out at all. Plus, the rest of us, as heirs, haven’t “worked hard” and therefore don’t deserve any part of the estate.

This went from a quiet little ember over Christmas dinner to a raging inferno in under 20 minutes. Mom, who had hosted the dinner just sat and cried while looking at Dad. Dad had no idea what was going on nor even who we were anymore. As much as Mom’s eyes begged him for help, he wasn’t there to provide any.

That was last Christmas and as of this writing, my siblings are still not talking to each other, and my mom has been left to fend for my father by herself as both sides now refuse to take responsibility for themselves.

I realize this was a problem in the making decades ago. Now things have changed so dramatically in one year, it feels like Christmas will never be the same again. – So, This Is Christmas

Dear So This Is Christmas: You are right. Dad and Mom put aside an amount for the other children but failed to either protect it or offset it with inflation compared to what your brother is receiving. What seems like a “substantial amount” at one point in time can disappear so quickly. It’s like they took the six of you, threw you into a pool and helped only your brother learn how to swim.

This situation is being repeated over and over again in farming country. Parents need to shelter and support both of their estates – the farm and the non-farm. Too many times the non-farm estate is neglected, and it leaves a lot of nasty feelings for families to deal with. It is sad.

All I can tell those of you reading this is to please check with an estate planner immediately to fix your particular situation.