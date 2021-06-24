Someone in London is well-groomed with a flawless manicure

Someone stole my credit card. Not out of my hand or purse. Out of thin air. Somehow they got the number and bought nearly $2,000 worth of what appears to be beauty supplies, spa treatments, hair products and nutritional supplements. In a matter of four minutes, someone bought more beauty products than I have purchased in my lifetime and they did it on my dime in London, England.

It happened on the way home from our grandson’s college graduation in Kansas City, Mo. I’d paid for our room and several meals on my credit card and, of course, gas purchases. I have an alert set up on my phone to make a “ping” sound when my credit card is used. I added it as a reminder to myself of how much I have spent and to make sure the purchase price was accurate.

On the day of my credit card theft, we were driving along the lush green countryside in the middle of nowhere when I got several “ping” sounds from my phone. Twelve of them. I called the number on the back of my card for help. The young man on the other end of the connection said that my credit card would be shut off immediately and a new one issued.

At least I think that was what he said. The wind was blowing hard and the engine of the car seemed to be louder than usual. He might have said “tough luck, Cookie.” I wasn’t sure. All I knew was that I was glad I had enough cash to purchase one more gas purchase before we arrived home, as not having a credit card to use had suddenly become very inconvenient. Good thing I’m quite skilled at digging in car seats and sofa cushions for loose change.