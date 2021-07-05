Sometimes, if left alone, things work out for themselves

JoAnn and I got our chores done early and headed out, squinting at the rising sun all the way to Belfield (N.D.) before picking up U.S. #85 where we pointed south and refolded the overhead visors. We had about 175 miles yet to roll off to make it to the stock cow sale on time, but from here on it was pretty open country to eat up the clock.
We were in the market for a load of good, young stock cows to help fill out our starting up ranching habit and they had several dispersions listed at the Belle Fourche Sales Yard.
What attracted us most to travel that far from our familiar haunts was the fact that the bulk of the offerings came out of semi-arid western South Dakota and the corner of Wyoming, which twined our western North Dakota badlands. We were always on guard not to go too far east to be drawn into buying those big, thick, beautiful looking cows that grew up on lush greens. Those kind, in my witness, had to lose 200 pounds right off the bat to be able to survive in our harsh conditions. We were looking for the hardy type that could “grub-it-out.”
We put the state line, Ludlow, Buffalo and Redig (all South Dakota towns) in our rearview mirror as we watched a big cloud front building over the western horizon. Just past a sign that read “Camp Crook Road” off to our right, there lay a full width, metal framed, wooden end gate blocking off the shoulder side of our driving lane. It started to drizzle. This was back in the time when pickup stock racks and two ton trucks were used to haul livestock. Very few had bumper hitch stock trailers yet, let alone the now popular fifth wheel gooseneck.
About another 10 miles down the road, as the rain picked up accompanied by wind gusts, we caught up to a pickup. There was a big, plump, middle aged cow all alone, hunkered up tight behind the pickup cab with her head down trying to escape the pelting rain escalated by the 60 mile per hour tour. We had a front seat view of her as the stock rack was totally absent its end gate. We backed off and confided with each other on what to do.
If we went on past and then flagged him down the cow would surely jump out. We surmised that he might not even know he’d lost the end gate, what with watching that approaching storm on the way. Out next hurried idea was to tailgate him to hopefully check the cow’s plan of escape, but we quickly abandoned that thought. That would just stir her up and make it worse, plus probably aggravate the driver into doing something irrational, as I know it would me.
After five miles of multi options we decided to let fate run its course, so when an extra dose of heavy rain pelted the scene, we slipped on past while “Betsy” was taking double cover.
Knowing the eating joint at the sales ring would be three deep and waiting, we pulled off at the truck stop and grabbed a couple ready made sandwiches and a couple bottles of “chaser” and some chips and went on out to the cow sale. Just as we were hunting a place to park in the overflowing lot, we noticed that same pickup backed up to the unloading chute. We couldn’t believe it.
We finally found a roost, got out and walked over to investigate. He was just putting his sales entry and brand inspection tickets in his pocket when we told him where his end gate was. He said he knew right away when and where he’d lost it and quickly realized the rain storm was the only thing holding things together, so he just held it to the floor and hoped it’d keep storming the rest of the way to Belle, which it did.
He said he’d wheeled into the yard in third gear, dodging outfits and people to keep her off balance and jammed the pickup in reverse. Within six feet of the chute she took a flying leap and ran right down the stock yard’s alley pen. Sometimes things are just best left alone.
When we hired a trucker to haul our purchase home, we asked him if he had a strong, sturdy end gate. He scratched his head and gave us a puzzled look.