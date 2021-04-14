Sometimes you have to be careful what you ask for

Our 50th wedding anniversary is just one year away. A milestone of that magnitude takes advance planning.
We’ve been batting around some ideas recently. Well, actually it is more like I have been making suggestions and my husband of nearly 50 years has pretended to hear them but hasn’t always responded. Sometimes I get an eyebrow lift; sometimes there’s a look of terror in his eyes, but so far we haven’t come to an agreement on how to commemorate the occasion.
“How about we get our first tattoos together?” I ask as the inspiration came to me like a bolt of lightning. “We could put each other’s names on our ankles or our upper arms?” This could work, I think to myself. He has room for my name and I have room for his first, middle and last name on either my ankle or upper arm.
“No one would be able to read them.” he observed quietly.
“What do you mean?” I asked, confused.
“With the freckles and the moles, our names will look like a QR symbol. People will think they have to scan them with an app on their phones.”
I thought for a while longer. “How about a spa day together?”
“What would that involve?” he asked. He almost sounded interested.
“We could find a place where we could get pedicures and manicures and have a glass of wine while others polish us up a bit. Maybe we could even get a couple’s massage. I’ve heard those are fun.” I was met with a look that I hadn’t seen since he’d had a bout of the flu.
A few more days passed and I casually threw out some mediocre ideas like “take the kids and grandkids out for dinner,” or “go to a B&B,” or “upgrade the diamonds in our rings” (which was sort of self-serving because I’m the only one with a diamond of any sort in our wedding rings, but I’m willing to sacrifice togetherness to celebrate in this way.)
Then one day, it came to me.
“I think we should renew our wedding vows,” I told him.
“You mean like in ‘refinancing our loan’?”
“Sort of. I think we should maybe be more realistic than when we were just teenagers way back then. I think we should allow ourselves a little wiggle room going forward.”
“What do you mean?”
“I think we should change the vows to be more realistic. This time we should say things like ‘I will make an effort to stay with you in sickness and in health, but you have to try not to whine about little things. I’ll try not to complain during the poorer times and try to cut down on shoe purchases. I’ll also appreciate the richer times more if there are any.’ And that part about ‘until death do us part’ seems kind of harsh. Maybe we could say something like ‘let’s give it a good go.’ ”
“Wasn’t there something about ‘obey’ in those vows way back then?” he asked quietly.
Sure. Now my husband suddenly becomes communicative.
“I don’t recall that at all.” I say, though there was a little niggling in the back of my mind that something like that might have been blurted out in the emotion of the moment.
“I don’t like the renewal of vows thing too much. We made them. Why would we make them again?”
“Well, do you have any ideas how we can commemorate such a milestone as 50 years of marriage?” I asked.
“Well,” he began tentatively, “a friend told me about an Amish wife re-training camp he was thinking of sending his wife to. He thought that they had one week, two week, and three week sessions. I’d be willing to spend some money on that.”
Needless to say we haven’t bounced any more ideas around since then.
Maybe something will come to us in the next year if we are still together.