Sometimes you have to be careful what you ask for

Our 50th wedding anniversary is just one year away. A milestone of that magnitude takes advance planning.

We’ve been batting around some ideas recently. Well, actually it is more like I have been making suggestions and my husband of nearly 50 years has pretended to hear them but hasn’t always responded. Sometimes I get an eyebrow lift; sometimes there’s a look of terror in his eyes, but so far we haven’t come to an agreement on how to commemorate the occasion.

“How about we get our first tattoos together?” I ask as the inspiration came to me like a bolt of lightning. “We could put each other’s names on our ankles or our upper arms?” This could work, I think to myself. He has room for my name and I have room for his first, middle and last name on either my ankle or upper arm.

“No one would be able to read them.” he observed quietly.

“What do you mean?” I asked, confused.

“With the freckles and the moles, our names will look like a QR symbol. People will think they have to scan them with an app on their phones.”

I thought for a while longer. “How about a spa day together?”

“What would that involve?” he asked. He almost sounded interested.

“We could find a place where we could get pedicures and manicures and have a glass of wine while others polish us up a bit. Maybe we could even get a couple’s massage. I’ve heard those are fun.” I was met with a look that I hadn’t seen since he’d had a bout of the flu.

A few more days passed and I casually threw out some mediocre ideas like “take the kids and grandkids out for dinner,” or “go to a B&B,” or “upgrade the diamonds in our rings” (which was sort of self-serving because I’m the only one with a diamond of any sort in our wedding rings, but I’m willing to sacrifice togetherness to celebrate in this way.)